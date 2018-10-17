Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Applied Systems Acquires Dynamis Corporation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 04:01pm CEST

University Park, IL, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems today announced the acquisition of Dynamis Software Corporation, a leading provider of employee benefits software solutions in the US. This acquisition expands Applied’s employee benefits offerings and demonstrates the company’s commitment to employee benefits agency automation.

“At Applied, we recognize the challenges that benefits agencies face automating their business,” said Reid French, chief executive officer, Applied Systems. “This transaction brings the leading provider of agency management systems globally with Dynamis, a leading provider of employee benefits solutions in the US, to deliver an integrated solution for employee benefits agency automation.”

Dynamis is a leading software solution provider to employee benefits agents in the US. Applied Systems is committed to making further investments in the employee benefits market to drive continued product innovation and a more connected experience between insurance agencies, insurers, and the insured. Independent insurance agencies using Applied Epic will benefit from enhanced integration between Dynamis’ Dynamic Plan Designer solution and the management system.

“As the insurance industry enters the digital age, we recognize an opportunity with Applied for our customers to benefit from greater technical resources and support services,” said Andy Nunemaker, chief executive officer, Dynamis Software Corporation. “This acquisition provides our customers with access to new innovation to further automate the plan design process, enabling agencies to more effectively advise customers of their benefit plan options and increase their competitive value.”

For more information on this acquisition, please click here.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and data exchange between brokerages, insurers and their clients, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, Ireland and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied enables millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

Lauren Malcolm
www.appliedsystems.com
lmalcolm@appliedsystems.com

21413.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:31pUNITED STATES : Crude Oil Inventories higher than estimates at 6,5M
04:31pJULIUS BERGER NIGERIA : Firm delivers 256 houses built with 80% local materials
AQ
04:31pITT : Compact Automation to Showcase Expanded Packaging and Industrial Automation Solutions at PACK EXPO International
AQ
04:31pVAST RESOURCES : secures official right to commence mining at Baita Plai
AQ
04:31pDANGOTE CEMENT : Begins Construction Work in Keita, Niger
AQ
04:31pASTRONICS : AeroSat FliteStream SATCOM Connectivity Products Approved By Intelsat for Use with FlexExec
AQ
04:31pNEDERMAN : acquires Luwa Air Engineering AG, a global market leader in fibre and textile air engineering
AQ
04:31pSEALED AIR : Announces Sales and Marketing Agreement with Cubiscan to Optimize Packaging Operations
AQ
04:31pMANULIFE FINANCIAL : Investments Partners with Pioneer in Thematic Investing to Launch Two New Funds
AQ
04:31pSurvey Concludes That Only 6% of Affluent Senior Investors are Familiar with ESG Investing
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ASML HOLDING : ASML : Reports EUR 2.8 Billion Sales in Q3, Expects EUR 3 Billion Sales in Q4 - ASML Sees Furth..
2AT&T : Netflix record subscriber growth dispels Wall Street worries
3TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : UBER IPO PROPOSALS VALUE COMPANY AT $120 BILLION: WSJ
4ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : Roche Sales Grow, Buoyed by New Drugs
5FRESENIUS : Fresenius Medical Care Shares Tank After Profit Warning

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.