Applied Systems Acquires Dynamis Corporation

University Park, IL, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems today announced the acquisition of Dynamis Software Corporation, a leading provider of employee benefits software solutions in the US. This acquisition expands Applied’s employee benefits offerings and demonstrates the company’s commitment to employee benefits agency automation.



“At Applied, we recognize the challenges that benefits agencies face automating their business,” said Reid French, chief executive officer, Applied Systems. “This transaction brings the leading provider of agency management systems globally with Dynamis, a leading provider of employee benefits solutions in the US, to deliver an integrated solution for employee benefits agency automation.”



Dynamis is a leading software solution provider to employee benefits agents in the US. Applied Systems is committed to making further investments in the employee benefits market to drive continued product innovation and a more connected experience between insurance agencies, insurers, and the insured. Independent insurance agencies using Applied Epic will benefit from enhanced integration between Dynamis’ Dynamic Plan Designer solution and the management system.



“As the insurance industry enters the digital age, we recognize an opportunity with Applied for our customers to benefit from greater technical resources and support services,” said Andy Nunemaker, chief executive officer, Dynamis Software Corporation. “This acquisition provides our customers with access to new innovation to further automate the plan design process, enabling agencies to more effectively advise customers of their benefit plan options and increase their competitive value.”



