Applied Systems Announces New Digital Agency Capabilities

University Park, IL, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems today announced innovative product enhancements across its product portfolio at Applied Net 2018, the flagship conference and the world’s largest gathering of independent insurance professionals, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, TN. The latest advancements in Digital Agency and Brokerage software enable agencies and brokerages to create higher-value business transactions and deliver omni-channel customer experiences.



“To thrive in this new digital age, agents and brokers are transforming their businesses to automate operations and digitally connect to insureds and insurers,” Michael Howe, senior vice president of Product Management, Applied Systems. “Applied’s latest Digital Agency innovations enable agents and brokers to continue to revolutionize operations and customer service models, driving efficiency and profitable business opportunities.”



Digital Agency software innovations include:



A foundational agency management system

The latest enhancements of the agency management system enables agencies and brokerages to enhance their customer experience through integrated mass text messaging, eSignature, personal lines quoting and workflow automation advancements. Recent innovations include:

Integrated quoting: Enables US agents to instantly quote personal lines policies directly within the user interface and workflow of Applied Epic.

Enables US agents to instantly quote personal lines policies directly within the user interface and workflow of Applied Epic. Integrated mass text messaging: Further automates insured communications process via new mass and automated texting capabilities. Expanding upon the previously delivered direct text messaging, agencies and brokerages can trigger messaging through system events, such as automated welcome emails or reminder notifications directly from reports for the purposes of marketing campaigns, storm alerts or other mass messaging needs.

Further automates insured communications process via new mass and automated texting capabilities. Expanding upon the previously delivered direct text messaging, agencies and brokerages can trigger messaging through system events, such as automated welcome emails or reminder notifications directly from reports for the purposes of marketing campaigns, storm alerts or other mass messaging needs. eSignature partner expansion: Provides additional eSignature partner choice to include DocuSign and InsureSign, automating paperless delivery of documents directly from Applied Epic and tracking signature requests via activities.

Provides additional eSignature partner choice to include DocuSign and InsureSign, automating paperless delivery of documents directly from Applied Epic and tracking signature requests via activities. Browser access: Further expands access to Applied Epic via a web browser for US agencies and Canadian brokerages.

Mobile

The latest releases enable agencies, brokerages, and their customers to automate operations and expand mobile access to client and policy information for more efficient service. Recent innovations include:

Direct Bill Policy Payment : Enables agencies and brokers to offer insured’s the opportunity to pay their direct-billed policies through their customer self-service portal and mobile app, eliminating the need to visit multiple, individual sites for payment processing.

: Enables agencies and brokers to offer insured’s the opportunity to pay their direct-billed policies through their customer self-service portal and mobile app, eliminating the need to visit multiple, individual sites for payment processing. Benefits Policies : Allows agencies and brokers to provide insureds quick access to their benefits plan information and documents, creating a single source of truth for all their insurance information.

: Allows agencies and brokers to provide insureds quick access to their benefits plan information and documents, creating a single source of truth for all their insurance information. Claims History: Allows producers to be able to access and share details with their insureds on active or closed claims.

Insurer Connectivity

The latest enhancements to insurer connectivity enable agencies to increase access to markets, automate servicing and reduce manual processes through more seamless integration with the agency management system. Recent innovations include:

Embedded Market Appetite: Displays insurer-provided appetites directly on commercial policy screens within Applied Epic for more efficient placement of new and renewal business for US agents.

Displays insurer-provided appetites directly on commercial policy screens within Applied Epic for more efficient placement of new and renewal business for US agents. Integrated quoting: Enables US agents to instantly quote personal lines policies directly within the user interface and workflow of Applied Epic to provide the quickest service and the best products to customers.

Enables US agents to instantly quote personal lines policies directly within the user interface and workflow of Applied Epic to provide the quickest service and the best products to customers. Single policy resend: Supports Claims and eDocs multiple policy resend at once directly within the application.

Analytics

The latest release of Applied Analytics enables agencies to further leverage data within their management system to gain insights into internal operations and new market opportunities. Recent innovations include:

Transaction summary: For Applied Epic users, delivers summary and comparison data for the types of revenue that an agency/brokerage collect in a given month, providing breakdowns of the top producers/brokers, producer/broker commission, transaction line status, and premium payable entity. This new dashboard also provides a view of top transaction classes for the last 12 months .

For Applied Epic users, delivers summary and comparison data for the types of revenue that an agency/brokerage collect in a given month, providing breakdowns of the top producers/brokers, producer/broker commission, transaction line status, and premium payable entity. This new dashboard also provides a view of top transaction classes for the last 12 months Sales account rounding: Leverages predictive analytics to analyze an organization’s business and sale patterns to identify clients to whom you have a strong probability of upselling additional lines during renewals. Recommendations are based on an agency/brokerage’s existing book of business and focused on specific NAICS or SIC codes.





