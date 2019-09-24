Applied Systems Launches Applied Epic for the Northern Ireland Insurance Market

Belfast, NI, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced the launch of Applied Epic® for the Northern Ireland market. Building on the success of the launch of the Applied Digital Broker® solution, the latest launch of Applied Epic, the world’s most widely used broker management system, will deliver the most technologically advanced software application to independent brokers to enable faster growth and profitability in a changing insurance marketplace.

Applied Epic provides essential capabilities for each stakeholder within a business to better manage customer relationships, sales opportunities, financial accounting and policy administration across all lines of business, eliminating the need for separate, disparate systems. The application offers a comprehensive view of customer and prospect information and internal workflows through an intuitive user interface, enabling users to make more informed business decisions and capitalise quickly on new opportunities. Applied Epic’s scalable software architecture provides brokers who have multiple global locations with the ability to manage expansion and business growth with ease.

Key capabilities of Applied Epic include:

Omnichannel customer service capabilities : Seamlessly integrates with Applied CSR24®, Applied MobileInsured® and Applied Mobile® to enable customer service, including email, SMS, client portal and mobile apps.

: Seamlessly integrates with Applied CSR24®, Applied MobileInsured® and Applied Mobile® to enable customer service, including email, SMS, client portal and mobile apps. Business process management and automation : Provides greater business process management capabilities and pre-built workflows with myEpic, enabling brokers to automate, adapt and reassign the most frequently used workflows to ensure consistency across all users and locations to maximise profitability.

: Provides greater business process management capabilities and pre-built workflows with myEpic, enabling brokers to automate, adapt and reassign the most frequently used workflows to ensure consistency across all users and locations to maximise profitability. Superior management information and reporting: Delivers exceptional insight into a broker’s financial performance through market-leading reporting and best-practice accounting.

Delivers exceptional insight into a broker’s financial performance through market-leading reporting and best-practice accounting. Customer relationship and sales automation capabilities : Sales Automation enables brokers to view, monitor, track and forecast new business opportunities and renewals directly within the application, eliminating the need to invest time and expense in separate solutions.

: Sales Automation enables brokers to view, monitor, track and forecast new business opportunities and renewals directly within the application, eliminating the need to invest time and expense in separate solutions. Modern architecture to support growth: Provides the flexibility brokers require to operate in today’s digital environment using native cloud technology.

“Changing customer expectations and new market entrants are pushing brokers to leverage technology to increase competitive value and operational efficiency,” said David McKnight, regional director, Applied Systems. “Applied Epic marks the entrance of the first insurance broker management system to the Northern Ireland market in more than a decade, delivering brokers advanced automation and connectivity capabilities to digitally transform and drive greater business success. For more than 35 years, Applied has developed a proven track record of creating innovation and deploying new technology across international markets, and we are pleased to be driving digital transformation further into the Northern Ireland insurance industry.”

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognised as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

