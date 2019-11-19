Log in
News : Companies

Applied Systems Partners with Zurich on Motor Product

11/19/2019 | 04:00am EST

Brighton, UK, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems today announced that Zurich will connect its Insurer Hosted Pricing platform to the Applied Rating Fulfilment Services to distribute its Motor product via Applied Epic and Applied TAM.

Through this partnership, Zurich will maintain control of pricing in its rating engine and Applied Systems will support the connectivity, quoting and data exchange between Zurich, brokers and policyholders.

Phil Ost, Head of Personal Lines at Zurich, comments: “At Zurich our goal is to create ease of doing business when connecting to brokers. Our partnership with Applied Systems will bring increased sophistication in our rating, delivering more competitive quotes to our broker partners, together with point of quote validation to enable quicker decision-making and smoother on-boarding for new customers.”

Applied Rating and Fulfilment Services is the leading data exchange platform for the UK insurance industry, enabling insurers and brokers to distribute their personal and commercial lines products. Applied Rating and Fulfilment Services connects insurers to a broker’s back-office system, automating the rating and policy fulfilment process for both insurers and brokers.

“As the Personal Lines market becomes more commoditised via aggregators, it is crucial for insurers to easily connect with brokers and provide the most up-to-date and competitive quotes possible,” said Jeff Purdy, senior vice president of International Operations, Applied Systems. “Through this partnership, Zurich will be able to update their rates in real time, providing brokers with accurate and competitive rates to deliver business growth for all stakeholders across the insurance lifecycle.”

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognised as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

Lauren Malcolm
Applied Systems
lmalcolm@appliedsystems.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
