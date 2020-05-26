Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Applied Systems Releases Applied Epic 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 10:10am EDT

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced the general global release of Applied Epic® 2020. The latest release of Applied Epic enables agencies and brokerages to automate additional billing and commission workflows, expand digital management of their benefits book of business, and digitize the commercial lines application and renewal process via data integration with Indio.

Key enhancements in the latest release of Applied Epic include:

  • Accounting: Further automates default commission agreement capabilities to expedite the renewal process, as well as provides two new annualized premium calculations for more accurate reporting for policies with terms greater or less than one year.
  • Leads Inbox: Enables agencies and brokerages to import into Applied Epic leads obtained from Applied WebRater (in Canada), marketing automation tools, aggregators and websites to create accounts, policies and activities. For those agencies leveraging Epic Quotes, a quote can be created and sent to Epic Quotes with any rating data included within the lead.
  • Indio Integration: Enables agents using Applied Epic to launch Indio to automatically populate key client details into the renewal applications, eliminating the need for duplicate data entry and minimizing E&O.
  • Expanded Benefits Capabilities: Provides policy term selections that most appropriately align with the benefits plan detail and enables agents to capture accurate premium information more easily by automatically calculating volume-rated premium for Short and Long Term Disability and Life. Also allows commission to be calculated based on revenue, policies or entire book of business, and for a Producers New Business commission rate to be retained for a 12-month period starting from the Broker of Record.

 

“Applied Epic continues to be the most widely used management system across the globe, enabling agents and brokers to operate more efficiently through the use of automation, and more effectively service and sell to their customers,” said Michael Howe, senior vice president of Product Management, Applied Systems. “The latest release of Applied Epic further supports our mission to create a connected insurance experience for each stakeholder.”

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

Lauren Malcolm
Applied Systems
lmalcolm@appliedsystems.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:19aSIYATA MOBILE : To Release 2019 Year End Results on Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020 and Host a Conference Call on Thursday, June 4th, 2020
AQ
10:19aNEXTECH AR : Announces Terms Of AR Contract For American Multinational Technology Company
AQ
10:16aNETFLIX : 'Dark' Season 3 to premiere June 27 on Netflix
AQ
10:16aBasketball Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman and Pro Player T.J. Cline Partner With Ballogy to Launch Virtual Camps
BU
10:15aFrench restaurant ruling puts coronavirus claims on global menu
RE
10:14aINTERNET OF THINGS INC : . Secures Health Canada Approval to Deploy Breakthrough Fever Detection System, ThermalPass
AQ
10:14aHOW TO PRESERVE BIODIVERSITY : EU policy
AQ
10:14aTWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND : Half Yearly Financial Report
PR
10:14aRegeneron Shares Fall as Partner Sanofi Moves to Sell Stake
DJ
10:14aLARSEN & TOUBRO INFOTECH : LTI Wins 2020 SAP® Pinnacle Award as the Industry Innovation Partner of the Year
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION : 'This could be the one that gets me,' says oilfield service veteran
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Postpones 2019 Results Publication for Third Time
3AVIVA PLC : Frozen UK property funds face existential crisis
4AXA : French restaurant ruling puts coronavirus claims on global menu
5AIRBUS SE : Airbus Wins Contract to Build Module for NASA Lunar Mission

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group