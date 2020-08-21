Applied Therapeutics, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Applied Therapeutics, Inc. ("Applied Therapeutics" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: APLT) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.



On May 13, 2019, Applied Therapeutics conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), issuing 4 million shares of common stock with a price of $10.00 per share. On August 17, 2020, Applied Therapeutics disclosed that a partial clinical hold on the Company’s ACTION-Kids study evaluating the Company’s AT-007 product for the treatment of galactosemia was placed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”). The FDA cited the need for additional technical information related to ensuring that all of the study’s participants have access to the drug’s benefits. Applied Therapeutics’ stock price fell $3.53 per share, or 12.07%, on this news, closing at $25.71 per share on August 17, 2020.

