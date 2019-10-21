Applova Launches Self-Ordering Kiosk with Kitchen Display System for Elo Touchscreen Displays

Applova Inc., a fintech provider specializing in ordering and engagement technologies, announced it has launched Applova Kiosk with kitchen display system (KDS) for Elo Touchscreen displays. This new offering provides quick service restaurants (QSRs) and retailers with an innovative, easy-to-deploy solution to capture additional sales driven by self-serve ordering, while remaining competitive in what is becoming an increasingly technology-driven self-service marketplace.

“We are excited to release Applova Kiosk with KDS on Elo Touchscreen displays to empower QSRs and retailers with smart and innovative technology at an affordable price point,” said Applova CEO & Founder Dinesh Saparamadu. “This sophisticated solution improves overall restaurant efficiency, increases sales, reduces operational costs and greatly supports food waste reduction efforts,” added Saparamadu. “Kiosks also delight customers and provide significant business ROI.”

Applova Kiosk is designed to streamline restaurant operations, integrating directly with KDS, public announcement (PA) and point-of-sale (POS) systems while automatically synchronizing data in real time as orders occur. Integration leverages the functional richness of individual systems to create a highly productive and collaborative technology ecosystem. With Applova Kiosk, establishments can quickly, easily and affordably leverage self-service technology to increase revenue and customer satisfaction, improve efficiency, all while reducing operational costs and food waste.

To take a firsthand look at Applova solutions including Applova Kiosk, visit Applova at Booth K24 during next week’s Money20/20 conference at the Sands Convention Center in Las Vegas. To book a meeting with Applova during the conference, please click here.

About Applova Inc.

Applova Inc., based in the Silicon Valley, specializes in ordering and engagement technologies for restaurants and retail businesses. With a portfolio of self-order kiosks, online storefronts and mobile order-ahead solutions, Applova empowers businesses to deliver exceptional customer experiences and reduce costs. Out-of-the-box solutions come integrated with payment gateways, POS terminals and e-commerce platforms with no coding required. With Applova, businesses can leverage new sales channels while driving new levels of customer engagement. For more information, please visit applova.io and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191021005100/en/