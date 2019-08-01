Log in
Apply Now: Scholarship Available for High School Students Planning to Attend Selective Colleges and Universities in Fall 2020

08/01/2019 | 11:01am EDT

LANSDOWNE, Va., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation announced the opening of applications for its College Scholarship Program, which is designed to help reduce financial barriers for academically talented students applying to selective colleges and universities. In addition to the financial award, selected students receive college planning guidance and ongoing advising throughout their college experience and early career. Students also benefit from joining a unique network of scholars and alumni.

(PRNewsfoto/Jack Kent Cooke Foundation)

"Every year, we are amazed by the talent of today's high school students. The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation not only helps students meet financial needs, but provides students with a community of like-minded scholars and a network and advisers and alumni that enable them to navigate college successfully," said Seppy Basili, the Foundation's executive director.

The College Scholarship Program awards up to $40,000 per year for four years of undergraduate study to complete a bachelor's degree. The application is available exclusively via the Common App's online platform, which provides a familiar and streamlined experience for students.

"This year, prospective Cooke Scholars will be able to apply via our updated platform, which has been newly redesigned to be more accessible and responsive across mobile and tablet devices. Our partnership with the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation provides students with a single, simplified place to manage their applications, eliminating some of the barriers for these students and empowering them to focus on presenting their best selves to prospective colleges and universities," said Jenny Rickard, President and CEO of Common App.  

To be eligible for the Cooke College Scholarship Program, applicants must:

  • Plan to graduate from a U.S. high school in spring 2020.
  • Intend to enroll full time in an accredited four-year college in fall 2020.
  • Earn a cumulative unweighted GPA of 3.5 or above in high school.
  • Receive a minimum SAT total of 1200 or ACT composite of 26.
  • Demonstrate financial need.

Through a longstanding partnership with the College Board, the Foundation is able to increase opportunities for students identified through the PSAT/NMSQT® and PSAT™ 10. The Foundation received more than 5,500 completed College Scholarship Program applications last year and selected 121 Cooke College Scholars. Before heading to campus this fall, new scholars gather at the Foundation's annual Scholars Weekend event to network with their cohort and attend college and career workshops led by program staff and alumni.

The final deadline to submit the completed College Scholarship Program application is Nov. 13, 2019. The application will close at midnight in the applicant's local time zone.

For more details on the scholarships and the application process, please visit: www.jkcf.org/college.

About The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation

The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation is dedicated to advancing the education of exceptionally promising students who have financial need. Since 2000, the Foundation has awarded over $200 million in scholarships to over 2,600 students from 8th grade through graduate school, along with comprehensive educational advising and other support services. The Foundation has also provided $110 million in grants to organizations that serve such students. www.jkcf.org

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apply-now-scholarship-available-for-high-school-students-planning-to-attend-selective-colleges-and-universities-in-fall-2020-300894880.html

SOURCE Jack Kent Cooke Foundation


© PRNewswire 2019
