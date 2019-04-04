Appointment and Renewals of Directors at Arkema's Board of Directors

Regulatory News:
Arkema (Paris:AKE):
The Board of directors decided on 3 April 2019 to propose the
appointment, for a 4-year period, of Ian Hudson as independent director
and the renewal of the terms of office of Victoire de Margerie, Hélène
Moreau-Leroy and Laurent Mignon. In addition, the Board decided to
appoint Hélène Moreau-Leroy as senior independent director as of 21 May
2019.
Upon proposal by the Nominating, Compensation and Corporate Governance
Committee, Arkema’s Board of Directors, at its meeting on 3 April 2019,
decided to propose to the next shareholders’ annual general meeting of
the Company on 21 May 2019:
-
the appointment as independent director, for a four-year term, of
Ian Hudson
Ian Hudson, a British citizen, is the Chairman of the Board of Directors
of Carbios
His appointment will enable the Board of Directors to benefit from his
long-standing experience as an executive in the specialty chemicals
sector, his Anglo-Saxon culture and his international business
experience.
According to the criteria set by the Company in accordance with the
AFEP-MEDEF Code, Ian Hudson will qualify as an independent director.
Subject to his appointment as director by the shareholders’ annual
general meeting, the Board of Directors further decided to appoint Ian
Hudson as member of the Audit and Accounts Committee.
Born in 1957, Ian Hudson is a graduate of Oxford University
with a Master’s degree in French and German.
He started his career with ICI, a former UK-based multinational
specialized in chemicals and related industries. In 1998, he joined
DuPont de Nemours, where he held a number of management roles over 17
years. He retired in 2016 after serving as President of DuPont Europe,
Middle East & Africa for 10 years. He was a member of the Executive
Committee and Board of the European Chemical Industry Association
(CEFIC) and EuropaBio, as well as a member of the Foundation Board of
the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) and a
member of the Board of the Swiss-American Chamber of Commerce. Ian
Hudson has been Chairman of the Board of Directors of Carbios since 2019.
-
the renewals, for a four-year term, of the terms of office of
Victoire de Margerie, Hélène Moreau-Leroy and Laurent Mignon
These renewals will enable the Board of Directors to continue to benefit
from:
-
Victoire de Margerie’s knowledge of the chemicals sector and advanced
materials , as well as her understanding of the Group as she has been
an independent director and member of the Nominating, Compensation and
Corporate Governance Committee of Arkema for over 6 years;
-
Hélène Moreau-Leroy’s experience in mergers and acquisitions and
integration of newly-acquired businesses, her important
responsibilities in an industrial sector with high technological
content, as well as her significant international business experience;
and
-
Laurent Mignon’s skills and experience as Chairman of the Management
Board of a major banking and insurance group, as well as his in-depth
knowledge of Arkema, which he has supported since the stock market
listing.
In addition, and subject to her renewal by the shareholders’ general
meeting, the Board of Directors further decided to appoint Hélène
Moreau-Leroy as senior independent director, in replacement of François
Enaud, as of the date of the shareholders’ general meeting.
The education and professional experience of Victoire de Margerie,
Hélène Moreau-Leroy and Laurent Mignon can be found on the Governance
page of Arkema’s website (www.finance.arkema.com).
