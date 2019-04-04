Appointment and Renewals of Directors at Arkema's Board of Directors

Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE):

The Board of directors decided on 3 April 2019 to propose the appointment, for a 4-year period, of Ian Hudson as independent director and the renewal of the terms of office of Victoire de Margerie, Hélène Moreau-Leroy and Laurent Mignon. In addition, the Board decided to appoint Hélène Moreau-Leroy as senior independent director as of 21 May 2019.

Upon proposal by the Nominating, Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee, Arkema’s Board of Directors, at its meeting on 3 April 2019, decided to propose to the next shareholders’ annual general meeting of the Company on 21 May 2019:

the appointment as independent director, for a four-year term, of Ian Hudson

Ian Hudson, a British citizen, is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Carbios

His appointment will enable the Board of Directors to benefit from his long-standing experience as an executive in the specialty chemicals sector, his Anglo-Saxon culture and his international business experience.

According to the criteria set by the Company in accordance with the AFEP-MEDEF Code, Ian Hudson will qualify as an independent director.

Subject to his appointment as director by the shareholders’ annual general meeting, the Board of Directors further decided to appoint Ian Hudson as member of the Audit and Accounts Committee.

Born in 1957, Ian Hudson is a graduate of Oxford University with a Master’s degree in French and German.

He started his career with ICI, a former UK-based multinational specialized in chemicals and related industries. In 1998, he joined DuPont de Nemours, where he held a number of management roles over 17 years. He retired in 2016 after serving as President of DuPont Europe, Middle East & Africa for 10 years. He was a member of the Executive Committee and Board of the European Chemical Industry Association (CEFIC) and EuropaBio, as well as a member of the Foundation Board of the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) and a member of the Board of the Swiss-American Chamber of Commerce. Ian Hudson has been Chairman of the Board of Directors of Carbios since 2019.

the renewals, for a four-year term, of the terms of office of Victoire de Margerie, Hélène Moreau-Leroy and Laurent Mignon

These renewals will enable the Board of Directors to continue to benefit from:

Victoire de Margerie’s knowledge of the chemicals sector and advanced materials , as well as her understanding of the Group as she has been an independent director and member of the Nominating, Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee of Arkema for over 6 years;

Hélène Moreau-Leroy’s experience in mergers and acquisitions and integration of newly-acquired businesses, her important responsibilities in an industrial sector with high technological content, as well as her significant international business experience; and

Laurent Mignon’s skills and experience as Chairman of the Management Board of a major banking and insurance group, as well as his in-depth knowledge of Arkema, which he has supported since the stock market listing.

In addition, and subject to her renewal by the shareholders’ general meeting, the Board of Directors further decided to appoint Hélène Moreau-Leroy as senior independent director, in replacement of François Enaud, as of the date of the shareholders’ general meeting.

The education and professional experience of Victoire de Margerie, Hélène Moreau-Leroy and Laurent Mignon can be found on the Governance page of Arkema’s website (www.finance.arkema.com).

A designer of materials and innovative solutions, Arkema shapes materials and creates new uses that accelerate customer performance. Our balanced business portfolio spans high-performance materials, industrial specialties and coating solutions. Our globally recognized brands are ranked among the leaders in the markets we serve. Reporting annual sales of €8.8 billion in 2018, we employ approximately 20,000 people worldwide and operate in close to 55 countries. We are committed to active engagement with all our stakeholders. Our research centers in North America, France and Asia concentrate on advances in bio-based products, new energies, water management, electronic solutions, lightweight materials and design, home efficiency and insulation. www.arkema.com

Arkema

420, rue d’Estienne d’Orves – F-92705 Colombes Cedex – France

Tel.: +33 1 49 00 80 80 – Fax: +33 1 49 00 83 96

A French société anonyme (limited company) with share capital of €758,705,060 – Registered in Nanterre: RCS 445 074 685

arkema.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005790/en/