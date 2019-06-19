ApprioHealth Names Vice Presidents to Sales, Marketing and Business Development Team

WASHINGTON, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ApprioHealth, a leading provider of advanced technology and specialized revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions for commercial healthcare providers, today announced the appointments of Christine Jones as vice president of sales and marketing, and Trey Dart as vice president of business development.



Today’s announcement builds upon the company’s recent establishment of its C-level suite of executives. These strategic hires illustrate ApprioHealth’s continued strengthening of its core management team to position itself for rapid growth within commercial health and the RCM market.

Jones will oversee marketing and will support the sales team at ApprioHealth. Her marketing experience spans more than 15 years, most recently with Resource Corporation of America. She possesses a thorough understanding of all facets of marketing, including advertising, web design, public relations, event planning, social media and proposal management.

Dart will be focused on the company’s nationwide business development. He has more than 15 years of experience in customer acquisition within the healthcare domain. Dart’s metric-driven focus, combined with his strong relationship-building skills, will help propel the company’s commercial healthcare growth. He previously held leadership roles with Parallon, himagine Solutions, MedAssets and other companies.

“I’m excited to add Christine’s marketing prowess and Trey’s business-building strength to the ApprioHealth team,” said Donny Zamora, ApprioHealth’s president. “Not only are both experts in the RCM industry, they both innately know how to work with internal and external partners to get things done and help our clients achieve success. Christine and Trey are key for helping us achieve real, tangible results as we deliver on our promise to help hospitals and health systems better serve patients while simultaneously strengthening their financial positions.”

ApprioHealth partners with private-sector healthcare organizations to provide meaningful solutions to improve operational and financial performance--all while positively impacting patients’ satisfaction. ApprioHealth’s approach combines proven workflows, leading and secure technology, and a dedicated team of healthcare professionals to consistently exceed customers’ expectations. Through a combination of patient advocacy and education, ApprioHealth helps patients make more informed decisions about their care. For more information, visit www.appriohealth.com website.

