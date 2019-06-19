Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ApprioHealth Names Vice Presidents to Sales, Marketing and Business Development Team

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 08:31am EDT

WASHINGTON, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ApprioHealth, a leading provider of advanced technology and specialized revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions for commercial healthcare providers, today announced the appointments of Christine Jones as vice president of sales and marketing, and Trey Dart as vice president of business development.

Today’s announcement builds upon the company’s recent establishment of its C-level suite of executives. These strategic hires illustrate ApprioHealth’s continued strengthening of its core management team to position itself for rapid growth within commercial health and the RCM market.

Jones will oversee marketing and will support the sales team at ApprioHealth. Her marketing experience spans more than 15 years, most recently with Resource Corporation of America. She possesses a thorough understanding of all facets of marketing, including advertising, web design, public relations, event planning, social media and proposal management.

Dart will be focused on the company’s nationwide business development. He has more than 15 years of experience in customer acquisition within the healthcare domain. Dart’s metric-driven focus, combined with his strong relationship-building skills, will help propel the company’s commercial healthcare growth. He previously held leadership roles with Parallon, himagine Solutions, MedAssets and other companies.

“I’m excited to add Christine’s marketing prowess and Trey’s business-building strength to the ApprioHealth team,” said Donny Zamora, ApprioHealth’s president. “Not only are both experts in the RCM industry, they both innately know how to work with internal and external partners to get things done and help our clients achieve success. Christine and Trey are key for helping us achieve real, tangible results as we deliver on our promise to help hospitals and health systems better serve patients while simultaneously strengthening their financial positions.”

About ApprioHealth
ApprioHealth partners with private-sector healthcare organizations to provide meaningful solutions to improve operational and financial performance--all while positively impacting patients’ satisfaction. ApprioHealth’s approach combines proven workflows, leading and secure technology, and a dedicated team of healthcare professionals to consistently exceed customers’ expectations. Through a combination of patient advocacy and education, ApprioHealth helps patients make more informed decisions about their care. For more information, visit www.appriohealth.com website.

Media Contacts:
Rodney Napier                                                                                    Jane Bryant
ApprioHealth                                                                                       Spire Communications
614.745.6514 (mobile)                                                                        703.406.8626
rnapier@appriohealth.com                                                                  jbryant@spirecomm.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:50aOpposition rejects PTI's first federal budget
AQ
08:49aSHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE : : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
08:49aDIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LTD. : Form 8.3 - LondonMetric Property plc - Ordinary shares
PU
08:49aPGT INNOVATIONS : Storm Recovery
PU
08:49aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Changing the Startup Scene with Technology
AQ
08:49aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Introducing Digital Badging To Egypt
AQ
08:48aREPUBLIC BANK : CARIBBEAN-FINANCE-ECCB Monetary Council to discuss sale of Scotiabank
AQ
08:48aL B FINANCE : LB Finance leading in NBFI sector with Rs. 9.8 b operating profit
AQ
08:48aDIALOG AXIATA : launches interactive digital Poson Aloka Pooja experience in Mihintale
AQ
08:48aSEYLAN BANK : further expands offsite ATM network to Unawatuna
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADIDAS : Adidas three-stripe trademark ruled invalid by EU court
2Oil inches down as inventory data counters trade deal hopes
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Indigo Partners to acquire 50 A321XLR jets from Airbus
4Oil climbs over $1/bbl on U.S.-China trade deal hopes, Mideast tension
5CBS CORPORATION : CBS Plans Viacom Bid, Renewing Merger Push -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About