Apr 28, 2020 Vegan Khachapuri: The Secret is in the Sauce!

Vegan Khachapuri uses Idaho® potatoes to create a delectable dairy-free sauce.

Eagle, Idaho, April 28, 2020 -- Looking for a more involved culinary endeavor to take on while following #socialdistancing practices? This tasty and decadent Vegan Khachapuri from food blogger Tina Dawson at Love is in my Tummy is sure to be an instant hit with the whole family. Khachapuri is a traditional cheese bread dish from the country of Georgia. This dairy- and egg-free version uses Idaho® potatoes to create a creamy 'cheese' sauce that melts in your mouth. Crispy and warm, an olive oil brushed bread base acts as a vessel, holding the sauce in the middle. This cooking project can become a fun part of a geography lesson while home-schooling, providing an opportunity to teach your kids about a different culture!

Ingredients

For the dough

¼ cup non-dairy milk

½ cup + 2 tablespoons water

½ teaspoon sugar

1½ teaspoons active dry yeast

1¾ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon olive oil + more for greasing and brushing

For the 'cheese sauce'

6 oz Idaho® russet potato, chopped bite-sized

½ small carrot, chopped bite-sized

¾ tablespoon nutritional yeast

¾ teaspoon vinegar

½ teaspoon salt

2-3 tablespoons water (to preference)

1½ tablespoons olive oil

3 tablespoons onion, chopped finely

3 tablespoons poblano, chopped finely

½ garlic clove, diced finely

½ teaspoon chipotle in adobo sauce

A pinch of ground cumin

For the final assembly/garnish

2 teaspoons non-dairy milk

2-3 teaspoons bagel seasoning* (optional)

¼ cup non-dairy mozzarella (optional)

1 spring onion, sliced

Red pepper flakes (optional)

Directions

Make the dough

In a microwave-proof bowl, combine non-dairy milk and water, and heat for 30-45 seconds or until the temperature reads 105°F - 115°F (the temperature range to activate the yeast). Add sugar and active dry yeast, stir and let sit for 5-10 minutes until the yeast is activated and becomes frothy on the top. While the yeast is activating, in a bowl, combine flour and salt. Make a well in the center. Pour the activated yeast solution in the center and knead the dough. It will be sticky at the start, but as the gluten begins to develop, it'll get less sticky and springier. Once the dough is soft, smooth and springs back when pressed, add 1 teaspoon of olive oil and coat the bowl and dough generously. Cover with a damp cloth and let proof in a warm spot for 1-1½ hours until doubled in size.

Make the 'cheese sauce'

When the dough has been proofing for about an hour, bring a small pot of water to a rolling boil. Add the chopped Idaho® russet potato and carrot and cook until tender. Drain and add to a blender along with the nutritional yeast, vinegar and salt. Blend until smooth and creamy, adding 2-3 tablespoons of water until you get a nice pourable consistency. Set aside. In a small skillet, heat oil on medium heat and sauté the chopped onion, poblano and garlic with a pinch of salt until it begins to soften and brown. Add the chipotle in adobo sauce and ground cumin. Adjust salt to taste. Remove from heat and stir into the blended potato sauce. Set aside.

Shape the dough

Preheat oven to 450°F. Line a medium baking tray with parchment paper. Divide the proofed dough into two equal halves, kneading each until soft and smooth. Keep the other dough half-covered as you're working with the first one. Sprinkle a clean, dry work surface generously with flour and roll out one piece of dough into a circle about 10' in diameter. Roll the top and bottom edges of the circle and shape like a boat, twisting the left and right ends to seal the edges. Here's a tutorial to help. Repeat with the other dough. Transfer both 'boats' to the prepared baking tray. Brush the edge of each khachapuri with a little oil and non-dairy milk and sprinkle generously with bagel seasoning. Let them sit and rise for another 10 minutes.

Bake

Bake in the preheated oven at 450°F in the middle rack for 8 minutes. Remove from the oven, and fill both khachapuris with the 'cheese' sauce filling. Divide the ¼ cup vegan mozzarella (if using) between the two khachapuris. Continue baking for another 4 minutes or until the mozzarella is molten and the sauce is warm. Remove from heat, brush the edges with olive oil and garnish generously with chopped spring onion and red pepper flakes to taste. Serve immediately. Tear off pieces of the bread and dunk into the cheese filling and enjoy!

Notes

Instead of using bagel seasoning, you can sprinkle sesame seeds or minced garlic. You can also omit any seasonings and keep it plain.

For more vegan recipes like this visit the IPC website.

About the Idaho Potato Commission

Established in 1937, the Idaho Potato Commission is a state agency that is responsible for promoting and protecting the famous 'Grown in Idaho®' seal, a federally registered trademark that assures consumers they are purchasing genuine, top-quality Idaho® potatoes. Idaho's growing season of warm days and cool nights, ample mountain-fed irrigation and rich volcanic soil, give Idaho® potatoes their unique texture, taste and dependable performance. These ideal growing conditions are what differentiate Idaho® potatoes from potatoes grown in other states. For more information, visit www.idahopotato.com.