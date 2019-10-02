Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aprea Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 11:04pm EDT

BOSTON, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,666,667 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $15.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 3, 2019, under the ticker symbol “APRE.” The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $85 million. Aprea has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 850,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on October 7, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, when available, from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone, at (866) 803-9204; Morgan Stanley, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, Attention: Prospectus Department or via email: prospectus@morganstanley.com; or RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281, or by telephone, at (877) 822-4089.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and has been declared effective under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described above, nor shall there be any sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About Aprea Therapeutics, Inc.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with research facilities in Stockholm, Sweden, focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate  mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule in clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML). 

Corporate Contacts:

Christian S. Schade
President and Chief Executive Officer
chris.schade@aprea.com

Gregory A. Korbel
Vice President of Business Development
greg.korbel@aprea.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:09aVietnam imposes anti-dumping tax on Chinese aluminium products
RE
12:09aUNI PRESIDENT CHINA : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 30 September 2019（Download A）
PU
12:08aWorld's largest banks lagging in sustainable finance - report
RE
12:06aALPHABET : Southeast Asia's Internet economy to hit $100 billion this year - report
RE
12:04aFORGING STEM CAREER PATHS : the pivotal role of Australia's teachers
PU
12:01aFUJIFILM : to Sponsor the World Marketing Summit 2019, Organized by Professor Philip Kotler, as Global Partner, and to Launch a Special Interview Website
BU
10/02Saudi oil prices for Asia expected to jump in November after attack
RE
10/02PLDT : empowers public schools nationwide through digital literacy program
PU
10/02BANCO INTERNACIONAL DEL PERÚ S.A.A. : Announces Early Tender Results of its Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for any and all of its 5.750% Senior Notes Due 2020
PR
10/02STAR ENTERTAINMENT : Vesting of Executive Performance Rights
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1STOXX 600 : U.S. widens trade war with tariffs on European planes, cheese, whisky to punish subsidies
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Troubles with Tesla's automated parking feature summon safety regulators
3TATA MOTORS LTD : Tesla deliveries miss Wall Street estimates; shares fall 6%
4WEBSTER LIMITED : WEBSTER : Australia's Webster agrees $572 million buyout by Canadian pension fund
5Airbus plant in Alabama spared fallout from U.S. tariffs
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group