Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Apricots Market 2020-2024 | Rising Awareness of the Health Benefits of Apricots to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 07:03am EST

Technavio has been monitoring the apricots market and it is poised to grow by USD 918.45 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200228005161/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Apricot Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Apricot Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Rising awareness of the health benefits of apricots has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. Request a free sample report

Apricots Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Apricots Market is segmented as below:

Product

  • Conventional Apricot
  • Organic Apricot

Geographic segmentation

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40146

Apricots Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our apricots market report covers the following areas:

  • Apricots Market size
  • Apricots Market trends
  • Apricots Market industry analysis

This study identifies increasing popularity of plant-based food products as one of the prime reasons driving the apricots market growth during the next few years.

Apricots Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the apricots market, including some of the vendors such as ApricotKing, B & R Farms LLC, Dag Food Agricultural Products Co & Ltd., Fruits of Turkey, Agricultural Food Export, Kayisicioglu Apricot, Melissa's/World Variety Produce Inc., Purcell Mountain Farms, Sunbeam Foods, Sun-Maid Growers of California and Traina Dried Fruit Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the apricots market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Apricots Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist apricots market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the apricots market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the apricots market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of apricots market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:22aMANCHESTER UNITED : How Bruno Fernandes is changing the way Manchester United play - Ole
AQ
07:22aEUROPA LEAGUE : Manchester United give team update ahead Club Brugge clash
AQ
07:22aACCESS BANK : Top funding sources for African female tech founders, startups
AQ
07:21aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Uncertainty hangs over Serie A as Juve host Inter Milan
AQ
07:20aMARWYN VALUE INVESTORS : Net Asset Value
PU
07:20aMENCAST : Quarterly Update Pursuant To Rule 1313(2) Of The SGX-ST Listing Manual
PU
07:20aOSLO BØRS VPS : Partial retirement of SBVB16 and 17
PU
07:20aFULLERS SMITH & TURNER PLC : Treasury Stock
PU
07:20aASIA TELEVISION : Appointment of non-executive director, appointment of independent non-executive director and change of composition of audit committee, remuneration committee and nomination committee
PU
07:20aBLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. : Thyssenkrupp sells elevator unit for $18.7 billion to Advent, Cinven consortium
2HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : Powered by hydrogen, Hyundai's trucks aim to conquer the Swiss Alps
3NOVACYT : Biotech group Novacyt announces deals for coronavirus test product
4BEYOND MEAT, INC. : Beyond Meat posts profit miss, dragged by investment, marketing costs; shares fall
5TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA S A : Prosegur and Telefónica close the deal for the joint management of the alar..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group