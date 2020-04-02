|
April 2, 2020 - Rand Investments Ltd. and others v. Republic of Serbia (ICSID Case No. ARB/18/8) Respondent's Consolidated List of Documents (March 16, 2020)
Subject of Dispute:
Agricultural enterprise
Economic Sector:
Agriculture, Fishing & Forestry
Instrument(s) Invoked: i
BIT Canada - Serbia 2014, BIT Serbia - Cyprus 2005
Applicable Rules:
ICSID Convention - Arbitration Rules
(a)Original Proceeding
Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
Rand Investments Ltd. (Canadian), Sembi Investment Limited (Cypriot), William Archibald Rand (Canadian), Kathleen Elizabeth Rand (Canadian), Allison Ruth Rand (Canadian), Robert Harry Leander Rand (Canadian)
Respondent(s):
Republic of Serbia (Serbian)
Date Registered:
March 22, 2018
Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
October 2, 2018
Party Representatives
-
Claimant(s):
Squire Patton Boggs s.r.o., advokátní kancelár, Prague, Czech Republic
Stankovic & Partners, Belgrade, Republic of Serbia
Respondent(s):
Office of the State Attorney, Belgrade, Serbia
Senka Mihaj, Belgrade, Serbia
Vladimir Djeric, Belgrade, Serbia
Petar Djundic, Belgrade, Serbia
Language(s) of Proceeding:
English
Status of Proceeding:
Pending
Latest Development:
March 16, 2020 - The Respondent files an additional submission on quantum.
ICSID - International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes published this content on 02 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2020 23:12:01 UTC
