April 2020 U.S. Airline Traffic Data

07/16/2020 | 11:16am EDT

U.S. airline traffic reports are filed monthly with BTS. See the tables that accompany this release on the BTS website for summary data since 2016 (Tables 1-24) and complete data since 2000.

Two measures of U.S. airlines passenger enplanements

April seasonally adjusted

  • System-wide enplanements (2.9M) were down 96.4% from the all-time high of 78.9 million reached in December 2019.
  • Domestic enplanements (2.6M) were down 96.2% from the all-time high of 69.3 million reached in December 2019.
  • International enplanements (0.23M) were down 97.6% from the all-time high of 9.68 million reached in December 2019.

April unadjusted

  • System-wide enplanements (3M) were down 96.1% from the all-time April high (76.4) reached in 2019.
  • Domestic enplanements (2.9M) were down 95.7% from the all-time April high (66.9) reached in 2019.
  • International enplanements (0.13M) were down 98.6% from the all-time April high (9.5) reached in 2019.
Table A. Seasonally Adjusted Passenger Enplanements Compared to Previous Time Periods
Percent Change Compared to
Seasonally Adjusted Passengers (in millions) Previous Month Previous Year Three Years Previous
April 2.9 -92.2% -96.3% -95.9%
Table B. Unadjusted Passenger Enplanements Compared to Previous Time Periods
Percent Change Compared to
Unadjusted Passengers (in millions) Previous Year Two Years Previous Three Years Previos
April 3.0 -96.1% -95.9% -95.7%

For data filed through April, see accompanying tables. For the complete database of reported data, see Traffic. For an explanation of BTS' seasonal adjustment methodology, see Seasonal Adjustment.

Reporting Notes

Data are compiled from monthly reports filed with BTS by commercial U.S. air carriers detailing operations, passenger traffic and freight traffic. This release includes data received by BTS from 62 U.S. carriers as of July 7 for U.S. carrier scheduled civilian operations.

See the BTS

