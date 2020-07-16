April 2020 U.S. Airline Traffic Data

U.S. airline traffic reports are filed monthly with BTS. See the tables that accompany this release on the BTS website for summary data since 2016 (Tables 1-24) and complete data since 2000.

Two measures of U.S. airlines passenger enplanements

April seasonally adjusted

System-wide enplanements (2.9M) were down 96.4% from the all-time high of 78.9 million reached in December 2019.

Domestic enplanements (2.6M) were down 96.2% from the all-time high of 69.3 million reached in December 2019.

International enplanements (0.23M) were down 97.6% from the all-time high of 9.68 million reached in December 2019.

April unadjusted

System-wide enplanements (3M) were down 96.1% from the all-time April high (76.4) reached in 2019.

Domestic enplanements (2.9M) were down 95.7% from the all-time April high (66.9) reached in 2019.

International enplanements (0.13M) were down 98.6% from the all-time April high (9.5) reached in 2019.

Table A. Seasonally Adjusted Passenger Enplanements Compared to Previous Time Periods

Percent Change Compared to

Seasonally Adjusted Passengers (in millions) Previous Month Previous Year Three Years Previous April 2.9 -92.2% -96.3% -95.9%

Table B. Unadjusted Passenger Enplanements Compared to Previous Time Periods

Percent Change Compared to

Unadjusted Passengers (in millions) Previous Year Two Years Previous Three Years Previos April 3.0 -96.1% -95.9% -95.7%

For data filed through April, see accompanying tables. For the complete database of reported data, see Traffic. For an explanation of BTS' seasonal adjustment methodology, see Seasonal Adjustment.

Reporting Notes

Data are compiled from monthly reports filed with BTS by commercial U.S. air carriers detailing operations, passenger traffic and freight traffic. This release includes data received by BTS from 62 U.S. carriers as of July 7 for U.S. carrier scheduled civilian operations.

