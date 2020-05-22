Log in
April 2020 crude steel production

05/22/2020 | 09:02am EDT

World crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 137.1 million tonnes (Mt) in April 2020, a 13.0% decrease compared to April 2019.

Due to the ongoing difficulties presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, many of this month's figures are estimates that may be revised with next month's production update.

China produced 85.0 Mt of crude steel in April 2020, an increase of 0.2% compared to April 2019. India produced 3.1 Mt of crude steel production in April 2020, down 65.2% on April 2019. Japan produced 6.6 Mt of crude steel in April 2020, down 23.5% on April 2019.

Production in the EU is estimated to be 10,729.0 Mt in April 2020, down 22.9% on April 2019.

The US produced 5.0 Mt of crude steel in April 2020, a decrease of 32.5% compared to April 2019.

Production in the C.I.S. is estimated to be 6,554.0 Mt in April 2020, down 22.6% on April 2019. Ukraine produced 1.4 Mt of crude steel in April 2020, down 30.9% on April 2019.

Brazil produced 1.8 Mt of crude steel production in April 2020, down by 39.0% on April 2019.

Turkey's crude steel production for April 2020 was 2.2 Mt, down by 26.3% on April 2019.

# Ends #

Notes to Editors:

  • The World Steel Association (worldsteel) is one of the largest and most dynamic industry associations in the world, with members in every major steel-producing country. worldsteel represents steel producers, national and regional steel industry associations, and steel research institutes. Members represent around 85% of global steel production.
  • For antitrust reasons worldsteel no longer produces a monthly global capacity utilisation ratio. Information on capacity can be found on the OECD website.

Disclaimer

World Steel Association published this content on 22 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2020 13:01:02 UTC
