April 21, 2020 - Rand Investments Ltd. and others v. Republic of Serbia (ICSID Case No. ARB/18/8) Procedural Order No. 7 (April 16, 2020)
04/21/2020 | 07:03pm EDT
Subject of Dispute:
Agricultural enterprise
Economic Sector:
Agriculture, Fishing & Forestry
Instrument(s) Invoked: i
BIT Canada - Serbia 2014, BIT Serbia - Cyprus 2005
Applicable Rules:
ICSID Convention - Arbitration Rules
(a)Original Proceeding
Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
Rand Investments Ltd. (Canadian), Sembi Investment Limited (Cypriot), William Archibald Rand (Canadian), Kathleen Elizabeth Rand (Canadian), Allison Ruth Rand (Canadian), Robert Harry Leander Rand (Canadian)
Respondent(s):
Republic of Serbia (Serbian)
Date Registered:
March 22, 2018
Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
October 2, 2018
Party Representatives
Claimant(s):
Squire Patton Boggs s.r.o., advokátní kancelár, Prague, Czech Republic
Stankovic & Partners, Belgrade, Republic of Serbia
Respondent(s):
Office of the State Attorney, Belgrade, Serbia
Senka Mihaj, Belgrade, Serbia
Vladimir Djeric, Belgrade, Serbia
Petar Djundic, Belgrade, Serbia
Language(s) of Proceeding:
English
Status of Proceeding:
Pending
Latest Development:
April 16, 2020 - The Tribunal issues Procedural Order No. 7 concerning procedural matters.
