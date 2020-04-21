Log in
April 21, 2020 - Rand Investments Ltd. and others v. Republic of Serbia (ICSID Case No. ARB/18/8) Procedural Order No. 7 (April 16, 2020)

04/21/2020 | 07:03pm EDT
  • Subject of Dispute:
    Agricultural enterprise
  • Economic Sector:
    Agriculture, Fishing & Forestry
  • Instrument(s) Invoked: i
    BIT Canada - Serbia 2014, BIT Serbia - Cyprus 2005
  • Applicable Rules:
    ICSID Convention - Arbitration Rules
  • (a)Original Proceeding
    • Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
      Rand Investments Ltd. (Canadian), Sembi Investment Limited (Cypriot), William Archibald Rand (Canadian), Kathleen Elizabeth Rand (Canadian), Allison Ruth Rand (Canadian), Robert Harry Leander Rand (Canadian)
    • Respondent(s):
      Republic of Serbia (Serbian)
    • Date Registered:
      March 22, 2018
    • Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
      October 2, 2018
      • Party Representatives

      • Claimant(s):

        Squire Patton Boggs s.r.o., advokátní kancelár, Prague, Czech Republic
        Stankovic & Partners, Belgrade, Republic of Serbia

        Respondent(s):

        Office of the State Attorney, Belgrade, Serbia
        Senka Mihaj, Belgrade, Serbia
        Vladimir Djeric, Belgrade, Serbia
        Petar Djundic, Belgrade, Serbia

      • Language(s) of Proceeding:
        English
      • Status of Proceeding:
        Pending
      • Latest Development:
        April 16, 2020 - The Tribunal issues Procedural Order No. 7 concerning procedural matters.

Disclaimer

ICSID - International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes published this content on 21 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2020 23:02:00 UTC
