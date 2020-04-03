Log in
April 3, 2020 - Pawlowski AG and Project Sever s.r.o. v. Czech Republic (ICSID Case No. ARB/17/11) Procedural Order No. 4 (January 6, 2020)

04/03/2020 | 01:41pm EDT
  • Subject of Dispute:
    Real estate development
  • Economic Sector:
    Construction
  • Instrument(s) Invoked: i
    BIT Switzerland - Czech Republic 1990
  • Applicable Rules:
    ICSID Convention - Arbitration Rules
  • (a)Original Proceeding
    • Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
      Pawlowski AG (Swiss), Project Sever s.r.o. (Czech)
    • Respondent(s):
      Czech Republic (Czech)
    • Date Registered:
      May 3, 2017
    • Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
      November 6, 2017
      • Party Representatives

      • Claimant(s):

        Havlícek Law Offices, Jihlava, Czech Republic
        Homburger AG, Zurich, Switzerland

        Respondent(s):

        Dechert (Paris), Paris, France
        Dechert, Brussels, Belgium
        Ministry of Finance of the Czech Republic, Prague, Czech Republic

      • Language(s) of Proceeding:
        English
      • Status of Proceeding:
        Pending
      • Latest Development:
        January 26, 2020 - January 30, 2020 - The Tribunal holds a hearing jurisdiction, merits and quantum in Paris.

Disclaimer

ICSID - International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes published this content on 03 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2020 17:40:02 UTC
