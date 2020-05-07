Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

April figures at Eurex and EEX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 04:59am EDT

While total turnover on the international derivatives exchange Eurex fell by 25% year-on-year in April, the Leipzig-based European Energy Exchange (EEX) posted strong year-on-year growth.

The number of contracts traded in European equity index derivatives remained stable, with turnover rising by 1% year-on-year from 69.5 million contracts in April 2019 to 70.1 million in April 2020 - while volumes of European equity derivatives fell back to 21.2 million. Overall, April volumes at Eurex stood at 121.4 million compared to 160.8 million in April 2019.

In the OTC Clearing space, volumes have continued to rise. Notional outstanding volumes climbed by 36% to EUR 17,943 billion in April 2020. The longer-dated interest rate swaps (IRS) recorded an average daily volume of EUR 16 billion in April 2020 - 58% up from the same month last year.

Eurex Repo posted double-digit growth across both its GC Pooling and Repo markets - up 34% and 14%, respectively.

At the EEX, electricity volumes again led the way with 25% year-on-year growth in April 2020, while gas grew by 4% and emissions trading declined by 7%.

Business overview

Apr 20 Apr 19 Change
Financial derivatives: Traded contracts Eurex Exchange
European equity index derivatives (million) 70.1 69.5 +1%
European interest rate derivatives (million) 26.9 37.3 -20%
European equity derivatives (million) 21.2 54.0 -61%
Total (million)1) 121.4 160.8 -25%
OTC Clearing2)
Notional outstanding volumes (billion EUR) 17,943 14,262 +36%
Average daily cleared volumes (billion EUR) 94 119 -22%
  • Of which Interest Rate Swaps (billion EUR)
16 10 +58%
Commodities: Trading volumes EEX
Electricity (terawatt hours) 713.6 570.2 +25%
Gas (terawatt hours) 215.7 207.1 +4%
Emissions trading (million tons of CO2) 80.2 86.3 -7%
Repo: Average monthly term-adjusted volume on Eurex Repo
GC Pooling3 (billion EUR) 114.1 84.9 +34%
Repo Market (billion Euro) 126.0 110.3 +14%

1 The total number of contracts traded includes other asset classes such as commodities.
2 Notional cleared volumes including post trading events such as compression.
3 Includes all currencies.

Disclaimer

Eurex Frankfurt AG published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 08:58:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:15aSEASPINE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:15aPAN AMERICAN SILVER : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:15aKENMARE RESOURCES : Holding(s) in Company
AQ
05:15aSARATOGA INVESTMENT : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:15aUNITEDHEALTH : to Give Customers $1.5 Billion of Discounts
DJ
05:15aBAADER BANK AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05:14aMANULIFE FINANCIAL : declares common share dividend 1Q20
PU
05:14aRED PINE EXPLORATION : Set to Resume Drilling and Field Activities at the Wawa Gold Project
PU
05:14aREALPAGE : IR Fact Sheet Q1 2020
PU
05:14aCO₂-NEUTRALER KRAFTSTOFF FÜR DEN SCHWERLASTVERKEHR : Shell plant Gas-Verflüssiger im Rheinland
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : Will Gilead price its coronavirus drug for public good or company profit?
2TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA S A : Liberty Global, Telefónica agree 24 billion pound deal to merge UK groups -..
3CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED : Liberty and Telefonica in $38 billion UK tie-up to take on BT
4BHP GROUP : BHP : Board appointments
5PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : sees strong second quarter as online spending surge

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group