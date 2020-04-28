Log in
April results of the Bank Lending Survey (BLS) in Germany

04/28/2020 | 10:33am EDT
  • The real economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty surrounding future developments are making themselves felt in Germany both in banks' lending policies and in demand for credit,
  • with the German banks responding to the Bank Lending Survey (BLS) tightening their lending policies in all surveyed credit segments in the first quarter of 2020.
  • In addition, demand for loans to enterprises requiring additional funding in order to bridge liquidity shortfalls rose considerably. Demand for loans, especially that of small and medium-sized enterprises for short-term lending, is set to increase even more sharply in the second quarter.
  • The Eurosystem's expanded asset purchase programme (APP) again weighed on banks' earnings. Alongside the hit to profits, banks are expecting an improvement in their liquidity position owing to the APP and the pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP) in the coming six months.
  • The negative interest rate on the deposit facility once again contributed to a decline in banks' net interest income. The two-tier system for remunerating excess liquidity holdings, meanwhile, impacted positively on net interest income.

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 14:32:17 UTC
