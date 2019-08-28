Aprimo Unveils “Aprimo AI” for its Digital Asset Management (DAM) and Productivity Management Solutions

CHICAGO, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aprimo, a leading provider of technology solutions for content, operations, and performance, today announced the Aprimo AI framework and new artificial intelligence enhancements to its category-leading Aprimo Digital Asset Management (DAM) and Productivity Management (intelligent workflow reviews and approval) solutions. Aprimo is pioneering the application of artificial intelligence to the content lifecycle through products built on Microsoft Azure, for which it was recently honored as Microsoft’s Partner of the Year for Media and Communications, by demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.



Aprimo AI’s capabilities address the complexity of delivering content for a personalized and differentiated customer experience at scale—from ideation to creation of content to management and enrichment of content—by leveraging base artificial intelligence services and Aprimo’s own custom machine learning solutions.

Customer personalization is a top strategic priority for many marketers, but developing and delivering content to support the experience continues to be a leading cause of failure for most strategies. Taking back control of an often-chaotic internal process is critical for brands who must compete on customer experience. With Aprimo AI, marketers will be able to evolve their capabilities to manage and execute the content lifecycle easier, faster, and at scale.

“Today’s marketers are faced with a myriad of internal and external challenges and often don’t have the time or resources to reach their full potential. We have developed our proprietary Aprimo AI to relieve them from manual, time-consuming activities specifically within the content lifecycle and let them focus on value-add work and collaboration with their teams,” said Kevin Souers, Chief Product Officer. “Our users will benefit from AI solutions that learn over time and continuously improve to make more accurate decisions that are based on the user’s unique business needs. We’re excited that we can help brands evolve by optimizing their existing resources and ultimately helping them compete and thrive.”

Aprimo AI is focused on delivering solutions within the content lifecycle in three distinct ways:

Responsive Resource Optimization: Ensure teams always follow the best process, involve the right people at the right time, and leverage AI-powered suggestions for work assignments based on real-time data – even if scope changes after work has started.

Enriched Content to Maximize ROI of Existing Content: Reduce new work requests by using Aprimo AI to automatically tag and create descriptions on content to improve outcomes of user searches.

Unlock Content Value: Original images are often not appropriate for all channels and require repurposing. Now, business users can self-service what they need while also protecting the visual integrity of a brand or product.

In addition, new enhancements allow Aprimo AI to learn about a business over time, specifically in the following ways:

Aprimo Learned AI Image Tagging: Train Aprimo AI to learn your company-specific terms, brand, or product visual characteristics and create custom tags so users may search in the company terminology they know.

Aprimo Learned AI Custom Image Cropping: Train Aprimo AI to understand your unique brand and product visual characteristics so they remain the focus of any cropped image suggestion.

To learn more about Aprimo AI, visit https://www.aprimo.com/platform/aprimo-artificial-intelligence/ .

About Aprimo

Aprimo provides digital technology solutions for content, operations, and performance that enable enterprises to optimize their brand experiences and the resources they use to deliver them. For more information visit www.aprimo.com .