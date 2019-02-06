Aprimo and Episerver form Strategic Partnership to Create Industry's first “Ideation to Experience” Solution

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aprimo , a provider of technology solutions for content, operations, and performance, today announced a strategic alliance with Episerver , the company transforming digital experiences, at the Epi Partner Close-Up event in Stockholm. The partnership brings together Aprimo’s market-leading Digital Asset Management (DAM) and Marketing Resource Management (MRM) solutions to Episerver Digital Experience Cloud™, which puts commerce, content, and marketing on one screen.



With Aprimo’s DAM and MRM platform, marketers and creatives can accelerate and simplify the content lifecycle, from idea to creation, to archival. Marketers and merchandisers using Episerver Digital Experience Cloud can leverage approved content located in their Aprimo DAM from the existing Episerver user interface (UI) to deliver scalable and effective, personalized customer experiences. Users of Episerver Commerce, as a stand-alone digital commerce platform or within Episerver Digital Experience Cloud, can also access product content and associated data in the Aprimo DAM to deliver engaging, omnichannel shopping experiences.

With the Aprimo and Episerver platform integration, leading organizations can empower creatives while finally standardizing marketing, digital, and eCommerce on a single solution--so there’s no more rogue campaigns, delayed projects, or inconsistent experiences that lose customers. Further, the integrated solution offers executive leadership visibility into the upstream process of content creation alongside in-market content performance data for an accurate content return on investment analysis.

Aprimo and Episerver have leveraged their mutual partnerships with Microsoft Corp., to combine their modern SaaS technologies for the integrated solution, enabling it to run on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform, further improving the time-to-value organizations will receive from the integrated solutions and enabling easier management and faster enhancements.

“Delivering great customer experiences takes a lot of behind-the-scenes work,” said Kevin Souers, Chief Product Officer at Aprimo. “The partnership between Aprimo and Episerver creates the industry’s most powerful and scalable solution that simplifies the process of creating and publishing marketing and eCommerce into a personalized customer experience.”

“Content is the cornerstone of digital experiences today, and Episerver’s partnership with Aprimo allows our mutual customers to effectively publish engaging and brand-approved material, at scale,” said Justin Anovick, Vice President of Worldwide Product at Episerver. “With Aprimo in the Episerver Add-on Store, professionals can quickly surface stored images, videos, documents and other assets to increase productivity and create memorable content experiences that matter to end users and, thus, matter to businesses of all types.”

For more information, please visit aprimo.com/episerver .

About Aprimo

Aprimo provides technology solutions for content, operations, and performance that enable enterprises to optimize their brand experiences and the resources they use to deliver them. Our platform gives enterprises the advantage by streamlining and governing all the behind-the-scenes activities – from ideation to distribution – involved in delivering exceptional brand experiences.

About Episerver

Episerver empowers digital leaders to easily create standout experiences for customers – everywhere they engage, and always with measurable business results. The Episerver Digital Experience Cloud™ unifies digital content, commerce and marketing in one platform, including omnichannel solutions for smart personalization and intelligent campaigns. Founded in 1994, Episerver has offices in the US, UK, Sweden, Australia, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Norway, the Netherlands, Spain, South Africa, Singapore, Vietnam and the UAE.

