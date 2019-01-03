Aprons Cooking School to Offer Online Classes

On Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. Eastern time, Publix Super Markets will debut its first online Aprons Cooking School class. The class will premiere on YouTube, and two additional classes are planned for February and March.

Classes will be led by two Publix Aprons Cooking School chefs and are free to watch. During each class’s premiere, viewers participate in a live chat by submitting comments and questions for the chefs to answer. Recipes and a shopping list are available ahead of time on publix.com/onlineclasses.

The January episode is titled “Get Cooking in the New Year.” Viewers can learn how to easily prep, cook and assemble three meals using a Publix Deli Oven-Roasted Chicken. The second episode, “Date Night,” will premiere Feb. 9 and shows viewers how to create delicious recipes for a romantic date night to remember. The third episode, “Fill It, Stuff It & Roll It,” will premiere March 9 and teach viewers to wrap, stuff and roll appetizers from across the globe.

All three classes start at 6 p.m. Eastern time on their premiere date. More information can be found on publix.com/onlineclasses. Classes can also be viewed on Publix’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/publix any time after the premiere.

