Aprons Cooking School to Offer Online Classes

01/03/2019 | 05:31pm CET

On Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. Eastern time, Publix Super Markets will debut its first online Aprons Cooking School class. The class will premiere on YouTube, and two additional classes are planned for February and March.

Classes will be led by two Publix Aprons Cooking School chefs and are free to watch. During each class’s premiere, viewers participate in a live chat by submitting comments and questions for the chefs to answer. Recipes and a shopping list are available ahead of time on publix.com/onlineclasses.

The January episode is titled “Get Cooking in the New Year.” Viewers can learn how to easily prep, cook and assemble three meals using a Publix Deli Oven-Roasted Chicken. The second episode, “Date Night,” will premiere Feb. 9 and shows viewers how to create delicious recipes for a romantic date night to remember. The third episode, “Fill It, Stuff It & Roll It,” will premiere March 9 and teach viewers to wrap, stuff and roll appetizers from across the globe.

All three classes start at 6 p.m. Eastern time on their premiere date. More information can be found on publix.com/onlineclasses. Classes can also be viewed on Publix’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/publix any time after the premiere.

Publix is privately owned and operated by its more than 200,000 employees, with 2017 sales of $34.6 billion. Currently, Publix has 1,211 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The company has been named one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For in America for 21 consecutive years. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.


© Business Wire 2019
