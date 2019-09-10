Apstra Expands Leadership Team to Accelerate Software-First Multi-Vendor Intent-Based Networking

VP of Engineering Herb Schneider Brings Three Decades of Expertise in Networking, Storage and Cloud to Scale Apstra Engineering Team

VP of Business Development Dave Butler to Drive All New Partnerships Globally

Apstra® Inc., the pioneer in intent-based networking, announced today that Herb Schneider has joined the company as vice president of engineering and will head all engineering efforts for the company. In addition, Dave Butler will handle Apstra’s business development efforts globally, as well as spearhead Apstra’s investment into its growing partner ecosystem.

Schneider and Butler are seasoned strategic leaders who each brings more than 30 years of experience to Apstra at a time when the company is empowering network operators, changing the competitive landscape, and simplifying how companies design, build and operate next generation data center networks.

Prior to Apstra, Mr. Schneider was a co-founder and VP of Engineering at Extreme Networks. He also recently worked as VP of Engineering at Maxta, Nebula, Violin Systems, and as a co-founder of GridIron. Schneider began his career at National Semiconductor as an Applications Engineer where he worked on advanced Networking and Storage systems.

Herb brings with him extensive experience in the areas of IP Networking, Network Management, Cloud Services, and Storage. He has strong management experience building out engineering organizations within high growth startup environments and extensive hands on experience with different types of software development processes.

Prior to Apstra, Mr. Butler was VP of Sales and Business Development at Aruba, FireEye, Inktomi, VSS Monitoring, Big Switch and FORE Systems. Butler began his career as a software engineer with IBM where he worked on advanced signal processing and supercomputing applications for the US intelligence community.

Dave brings over twenty five years of experience selling complex solutions to enterprises and service providers, and leading sales and business development teams for both emerging and established organizations. Dave has also consulted for over a dozen technology companies focusing on finding product market fit for new offerings into new markets.

“We are thrilled to welcome Herb to our growing team and to expand Dave Butler’s role to drive all new business development and strategic partnerships,” said Mansour Karam, CEO and founder of Apstra, Inc. “Herb has unique depth and understanding of both the networking, cloud and storage sectors and has contributed throughout his career to building great products that had major impact on the industry. Dave has been growing key partnerships at Apstra and will continue to accelerate the scale and depth of our existing and new partners. Both Dave and Herb share our core values and have the ability to effectively lead our talented team of engineers and partner organization globally.”

“It’s an exciting time at Apstra and I am looking forward to leveraging our deep expertise in intent-based networking to empower network operators with solutions that transform the status quo in their data center operations,” said Herb Schneider, VP of Engineering at Apstra. “Apstra disrupts how data centers are run today and I look forward to leading and expanding this passionate engineering team to help large enterprise customers realize massive TCO savings through software-first data center network automation. The core values of Apstra’s culture offers a great environment for an incredible engineering team to work on the complex problem of driving business agility through autonomous data center operations.”

“It has been a pleasure to witness the fantastic impact that Apstra’s innovation in intent-based networking has had for data center operators, “ said Dave Butler, VP of Business Development at Apstra. “We’re now in a position to extend our intent-based technology into surrounding markets through entirely new technology offerings developed with some of the greatest innovators throughout the industry. Apstra’s journey so far has been incredible. But the transformative journey ahead will enable Apstra, with best-of-breed technology partners, to bring tremendous value to our mutual customers. Stay tuned.”

