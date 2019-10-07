Log in
Aptahem : present preclinical progress of the company's lead candidate Apta-1 at the world's largest conference for intensive care

10/07/2019

Aptahem (publ) announced today that a presentation entitled 'Apta-1, a novel RNA aptamer, improves outcome in an animal model of sepsis' will be held at the World Congress of Intensive Care in Melbourne, Australia, October 14-18, 2019. This conference is one of the most important in the field bringing together the world's leading clinicians and decision makers within intensive care.

'This is the first time we are orally presenting the results of Apta-1 directly to clinicians working in the field of intensive care, which is an important milestone for our company', says CSO Luiza Jedlina.

'The exposure gained by Aptahem from presenting at the conference provides a good opportunity to expand the scientific and business networks, as well as connecting with world leading medical expertise in intensive care,' says CEO Mikael Lindstam. Aptahem's presentation will be held by Associate Professor Mats Eriksson, an experienced clinican within intensive care, who is member of Aptahem's Scientific Advisory Board.

Details on the scientific program: https://www.worldcongressintensivecare2019.com/program

For further information:
Aptahem AB
Mikael Lindstam, CEO
Tel: 0766-33 36 99
E-mail: ml@aptahem.com

About Aptahem
Aptahem AB (APTA) is a biotechnology company that develops aptamer-based pharmaceuticals for the treatment of life-threatening conditions in which a combination of coagulation and inflammation are involved. The company's primary pharmaceutical candidate, Apta-1, is being developed with the aim of preventing the high mortality rate caused by organ and tissue damage in sepsis patients, among others. The company possesses patent protection in strategic target markets and actively seeks business development opportunities with potential collaborators.

Disclaimer

Aptahem AB published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 09:26:02 UTC
