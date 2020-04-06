Aptahem : strengthens team ahead of clinical Phase I of Apta-1

Aptahem today announced that the company is expanding its team with Suzanne Kilany as Clinical Research Director for the next step in the development of the company's lead drug candidate, Apta-1. Suzanne will primarily lead and coordinate the planning and preparation work for the clinical phase I program of Apta-1.

Suzanne Kilany is a registered nurse and has worked as oncology nurse for many years. She has also over 30 years of experience from the pharma industry, where she has gained comprehensive knowledge and understanding of clinical trial research and processes across a broad range of different therapeutic areas. Suzanne has been responsible for Clinical Operations teams within the pharma industry and CROs (Clinical Research Organizations) and has managed projects across regions; Europe, Russia and the US.

Since 6 years Suzanne has been a member of the Board of the Swedish Society for Clinical Trials (Pharmacy Society) to promote clinical research conditions and also part of the editorial staff and responsible for the member magazine, Prövningen.

CEO Mikael Lindstam comments: 'We are very pleased that Suzanne is strengthening our team. Her experience and knowledge reinforces and complement the skills we already have in the company in an excellent way when we now start to prepare Apta-1 for the clinical phase I.'

'I am very excited to be part of the journey to take Aptahem's lead candidate Apta-1 from preclinical development to clinical phase' says Suzanne Kilany.

Suzanne most recently comes from Astellas Pharma A/S where she had the responsibilities as Medical Scientific Adviser for more than seven years. She begins her role in Aptahem with immediate effect.

About Aptahem

Aptahem AB (APTA) is a biotechnology company that develops aptamer-based pharmaceuticals for the treatment of life-threatening conditions in which a combination of coagulation and inflammation are involved. The company's primary pharmaceutical candidate, Apta-1, is being developed with the aim of preventing the high mortality rate caused by organ and tissue damage in sepsis patients, among others. The company possesses patent protection in strategic target markets and actively seeks business development opportunities with potential collaborators.