Aptean Adds Significant Apparel Resource Planning and Distribution Capabilities Through Acquisition of Innovative Systems

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Aptean , a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced the acquisition of Innovative Systems, LLC , a leading provider of enterprise resource planning (ERP) software solutions and electronic data interchange (EDI) mapping and transaction support services to the apparel, footwear and accessories industries in North America.



Founded in 1994, Innovative Systems offers an ERP product suite that is purpose-built for the fashion and action sports industries and designed to handle all aspects of a company’s operations, from supply chain to production and distribution. Innovative Systems’ industry-specific ERP solutions include Full Circle® Apparel Software, designed for larger companies and Full Circle Lite®, tailored to small to mid-sized companies and available in the cloud. Innovative Systems also offers EDI Direct®, a premier EDI mapping solution, which enables companies to translate documents into standardized formats to be readily exchanged with trading partners.

With more than 300 customers, including many iconic brands, Innovative Systems has built a strong reputation for their industry-specific software, successful installations with a SaaS-based cloud delivery model and on-premise deployment options as well as comprehensive customer support. This acquisition extends Aptean’s industry-focused ERP capabilities to include the apparel, footwear and accessories verticals, adds strategic technologies and diversifies its customer base, while also providing the opportunity to leverage Innovative Systems’ EDI Direct® service.

“As we expand our ERP leadership, Innovative Systems offers a unique opportunity to establish Aptean’s presence in the apparel and distribution sectors with tailored software solutions for companies of all sizes,” said TVN Reddy, CEO of Aptean. “Manufacturers are investing heavily in ERP software and services as mission-critical tools to ensure coordination between departments and improve operating efficiency to address shifts in consumer demands and rising input costs. With an impressive 25 year track record, longstanding relationships with leading brands and a strong reputation for customer service, Innovative Systems enhances our ERP and EDI offerings particularly across the apparel, footwear and accessories verticals. We are very excited to welcome Innovative Systems into the Aptean family.”

“We are pleased to join forces with Aptean and confident that under their ownership we are situated to enter our next phase of growth,” said Joe Schaefer, co-founder of Innovative Systems. “Aptean’s global presence, robust sales and marketing and development resources bolster our existing capabilities and position us well for the future. Our customers will benefit from Aptean’s complementary product offerings.”

Moss Adams Capital LLC acted as the exclusive financial advisor and McConnell Barwick LLP acted as legal counsel to Innovative Systems.

About Innovative Systems

Founded in 1994, Innovative Systems is a leading provider of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software solutions and Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) mapping and transaction support services to the apparel, footwear and accessories industries. The company’s ERP product suite comprises both Full Circle® Apparel Software (on-premise software for larger, more-established companies) and Full Circle Lite® (SaaS-based cloud software for small and mid-sized growing companies) – both designed to handle all aspects of a company’s operations from pre-production through delivery of product to retail partners. Innovative Systems has 30 employees and operates out of its Laguna Hills, CA headquarters. To learn more about Innovative Systems, please visit https://www.isllc.com/ .

About Aptean

Aptean is a global provider of mission-critical, industry-specific software solutions. Aptean’s purpose-built ERP and supply chain management solutions help address the unique challenges facing process and discrete manufacturers, distributors and other focused organizations. Aptean’s compliance solutions are built for companies serving specific markets such as finance, healthcare, biotech and pharmaceuticals. Over 5,000 organizations in more than 20 industries across 54 countries trust Aptean’s solutions at their core to assist with running their operations. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com .

Aptean is a trademark of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

For Media Inquiries Please Contact

Nicole O’Rourke

Chief Marketing Officer

Nicole.Orourke@aptean.com

770-715-0362