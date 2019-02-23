Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aptilo Networks : to Exhibit at Mobile World Congress 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/23/2019 | 08:28pm EST

Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/mobile-world-congress-2019/Aptilo/

Company:   Aptilo Networks
Booth/Stand: 5G66
Event: Mobile World Congress 2019
Feb 25 - 28, 2019
Barcelona, ES
Web:

https://www.aptilo.com

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/Aptilo

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/Aptilo

LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/aptilo-networks/

About Aptilo Networks

Aptilo Networks is a leading provider of carrier-class systems to manage data services with advanced functions for authentication, policy control and charging. Aptilo Service Management Platform™ (SMP) has become synonymous with Wi-Fi service management and Wi-Fi offload in large-scale deployments with 100+ operators in more than 75 countries, and is a critical component of Wi-Fi calling and IoT.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:42pMultichoice floats online auditions for BBNaija
AQ
08:41pU20 AFCON : Early arrival at venue was our secret against Nigeria – Senong
AQ
08:28pAPTILO NETWORKS : to Exhibit at Mobile World Congress 2019
BU
08:01pU.S., China sprint to seal deal ahead of Trump's deadline
RE
07:37pQATAR ELECTRICITY & WATER : Kahramaa, QEWC, Chubu renew partnership deal
AQ
07:36pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Galaxy S10 series available for pre-order in Qatar now
AQ
07:36pOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS CMP SAOG : Ooredoo announces updated Mobile Broadband packages
AQ
07:36pSINGAPORE ANNOUNCES EXPANSIONARY BUDGET AS GROWTH SLOWS : Qnb
AQ
07:25pAtlas Air Flight 3591 Involved in an Accident
GL
07:22pRUMBLEON : My Point of View on Riding Rites of Passage
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China sprint to seal deal ahead of Trump's deadline
2SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC : SPARK THERAPEUTICS : Roche nearing $5 billion deal to acquire Spark Therapeutics - WS..
3CISCO SYSTEMS : WEBINAR: Embracing Cloud Services and APIs with Meraki
4TELNA : Launches New eSIM Solution at MWC Barcelona 2019
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING 767 CARGO JETLINER CRASHES NEAR HOUSTON AIRPORT: FAA

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.