Aptima Announces MS&T Industry Leader Jiancarlo “JC” Villa Joins Orlando Office

06/05/2019 | 03:33pm EDT

ORLANDO, Fla., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptima, Inc., the leader in human-centered engineering, today announced that Jiancarlo “JC” Villa, CAPT, U.S. Navy (Ret.), has joined the company’s Orlando office as Navy Portfolio Manager. CAPT Villa is a strategic planner and senior operational and training leader who brings to the position more than 30 years of experience in numerous high level executive positions leading change. He is a career Naval Flight Officer, Joint Qualified Officer (JQO), and Strategic War Planner with expertise in the Middle East Area of Operations.

“As a strategic addition to our leadership team, CAPT Villa will be instrumental in helping to guide the transition of our capabilities into acquisition programs and ensuring Aptima delivers on the trust that has been placed in us by our growing portfolio of Navy clients,” said Janet Spruill, Vice President of Programs at Aptima.

Prior to joining Aptima, CAPT Villa was the Chief of Staff for the Naval Air Warfare Center Orlando, where he focused on research, development, acquisition and logistics sustainment of modeling and simulation of training systems, and training methods and solutions. He has also served as an aircraft squadron Operational commander, in which role he led the execution of world-wide combat and humanitarian operations. Additionally, CAPT Villa has human capital management experience and experience in the development and management of training and education for a wide range of technical career fields across US Naval Aviation.

CAPT Villa holds an MA in National Security and Strategic Studies from the US Naval War College, RI, and a BS in Marine Science from Jacksonville University, FL, and is a Joint Forces Staff College certified planner.

About Aptima, Inc.

Aptima’s mission is to optimize the performance of humans operating in technology-intensive, mission critical settings including defense, intel, aviation, law enforcement, and healthcare. We apply deep expertise in how humans think, learn, and behave to the goal of advancing readiness. By combining measurement with learning data analytics and personalized adaptive training, our tools provide a successive cycle to measure, analyze, and improve human performance. The result is accelerated learning and enhanced human-machine teaming in preparation for the challenges that lie ahead—for individuals, teams, and the entire workforce. For more information, please visit www.aptima.com.

Aptima Media Contact:

Joel Greenberg
DCPR
Joel@dcpr.com
202-363-1065 | 202-669-3639 cell

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
