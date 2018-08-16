Aptitude Media, CPA Advertising Network, Makes Inc. 5000

Ranks 1105 on 2018 List, #18 in Austin



AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptitude Media, a digital advertising network specializing in cost-per-action lead generation and customer acquisition, has made their first appearance on Inc. 5000’s prestigious list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. The company is now ranked at 1105. Locally, it cracked the top 20 in Austin, landing at number 18.



Founded in early 2014 by longtime friends Tom Ugarte and Chris von Wiesenberger, the years of hard work, long hours, and fantastic clients seem to have paid off: Aptitude Media reported 2017 revenue of $6.2 million with just 6 employees, a growth rate of 447%.

“The employees of Aptitude Media all played a pivotal role in making this possible,” said von Wiesenberger. “We’re a very small team, so I can say with certainty we would not be here without each and every one of them.”

Aptitude Media had its modest beginnings in von Wiesenberger’s mom’s basement in Summerland, CA. After a brief stint in Los Angeles, they settled in Austin and began their rapid ascent.

“We are so thrilled that our commitment to providing value for our clients has earned us such humbling recognition,“ Ugarte added.

About Aptitude Media

Aptitude Media creates a connection between brands and consumers with engaging, direct response marketing solutions. Through their various publishing channels including individual sites, mobile applications, and an in-house team of media buyers, they are able to access for their clients hundreds of millions of impressions each month. Coupled with the cost-per-action pricing model, this allows advertisers to gain exposure for their brand while only paying for the results they desire.

