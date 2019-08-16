Aptorum : This filing is a pre-effective amendment to an F-1 filing

As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 16, 2019 Registration No. 333-232510 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 PRE-EFFECTIVE AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO FORM F-1 REGISTRATION STATEMENT UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 APTORUM GROUP LIMITED (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter) Cayman Islands 2834 Not Applicable (State or Other Jurisdiction of (Primary Standard Industrial (I.R.S. Employer Incorporation or Organization) Classification Code Number) Identification No.) 17th Floor, Guangdong Investment Tower 148 Connaught Road Central Hong Kong Telephone: +852 2117 6611 (Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of Registrant's principal executive offices) Copies to: Louis Taubman, Esq. Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC 1450 Broadway, 26th Floor New York, NY 10018 Tel: 917.512.0827 Fax: 212.202.6380 Approximate date of commencement of proposed sale to the public: As soon as practicable after effectiveness of this registration statement. If any of the securities being registered on this Form are to be offered on a delayed or continuous basis pursuant to Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, check the following box. ☒ If this Form is filed to register additional securities for an offering pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act, check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. ☐ If this Form is a post-effective amendment filed pursuant to Rule 462(c) under the Securities Act, check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. ☐ If this Form is a post-effective amendment filed pursuant to Rule 462(d) under the Securities Act, check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Emerging growth company ☒ If an emerging growth company that prepares its financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 7(a)(2)(B) of the Securities Act. ☐

CALCULATION OF REGISTRATION FEE Proposed Proposed Maximum Maximum Amount to Aggregate Aggregate be Price Per Offering Amount of Title of Each Class of Securities to be Registered Registered Share Price(1) Registration Fee Class A Ordinary Shares, par value $1.00 per share(2)(3) 27,765,821 $ 26.00 $ 721,911,346 $ 87,495.66 Total 27,765,821 $ - $ 721,911,346 $ 87,495.66 Estimated solely for the purpose of determining the amount of registration fee in accordance with Rule 457(c) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, based on the average of the high and low trading prices on June 27, 2019 of our Class A Ordinary Shares listed on The NASDAQ Global Market. In accordance with Rule 416(a), the Registrant is also registering an indeterminate number of additional Class A Ordinary Shares that shall be issuable pursuant to Rule 416 to prevent dilution resulting from share splits, share dividends or similar transactions. Reflects the resale by Selling Shareholders included herein of their Class A Ordinary Shares. The Registrant hereby amends this registration statement on such date or dates as may be necessary to delay its effective date until the registrant shall file a further amendment which specifically states that this registration statement shall thereafter become effective in accordance with Section 8(a) of the Securities Act of 1933 or until the registration statement shall become effective on such date as the Securities and Exchange Commission acting pursuant to said Section 8(a) may determine.

The information in this prospectus is not complete and may be changed. Neither we nor the Selling Shareholders may sell these securities until the registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission is effective. This prospectus is not an offer to sell these securities and is not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any state where the offer or sale is not permitted. SUBJECT TO COMPLETION DATED August 16, 2019 PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS APTORUM GROUP LIMITED August 16, 2019 This prospectus relates to the resale from time to time by the selling shareholder identified in this prospectus under the caption "Selling Shareholders" of up to 27,765,821 of our Class A Ordinary Shares. As described in more detail in this prospectus under "Prospectus Summary - The Offering," the number of shares offered for sale by the selling shareholder consists of (1) 5,328,067 Class A Ordinary Shares currently owned by the selling shareholder; and (2) 22,437,754 Class A Ordinary Shares underlying Class B Ordinary Shares currently owned by the selling shareholder. For the details about the selling shareholder, please see "Principal and Selling Shareholders - Selling Shareholders." The selling shareholder may sell these shares from time to time in the principal market on which our Class A Ordinary Shares are traded at the prevailing market price, in negotiated transactions, or through any other means described in the section titled "Plan of Distribution." The selling shareholder may be deemed underwriter within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, of the Class A Ordinary Shares that they are offering. We will pay the expenses of registering these shares. We will not receive proceeds from the sale of our shares by the selling shareholder that are covered by this prospectus. The shares are being registered to permit the selling shareholder, or its respective pledgees, donees, transferees or other successors-in-interest, to sell the shares from time to time in the public market. We do not know when or in what amount the selling shareholder may offer the securities for sale. The selling shareholder may sell some, all or none of the securities offered by this prospectus. Our Class A Ordinary Shares are traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "APM." On June 27, 2019, the last reported sale price of our Class A Ordinary Shares as reported on The NASDAQ Global Market was $25.50 share. We are an emerging growth company, as defined in the U.S. Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012, or the JOBS Act, and, as such, have elected to comply with certain reduced public company reporting requirements. Investing in the Class A Ordinary Shares involves a high degree of risk. See "Risk Factors" beginning on page 12 of this prospectus. Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or determined if this prospectus is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. The Selling Shareholders may sell their Class A Ordinary Shares described in this prospectus in a number of different ways, at prevailing market prices or privately negotiated prices and there is no termination date of the Selling Shareholders' offering. The date of this prospectus is August 16, 2019

EXPLANATORY NOTE We are filing this Amendment No. 1 to our registration statement on Form F-1, initially filed on July 2, 2019 (File No. 333-232510) ( the "Registration Statement") pursuant to comments we received from the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding our Smart Pharma Token, which is not being registered pursuant to this or any other registration statement. We have also included disclosure regarding the recent line of credit we received. No additional securities are being registered under this Amendment No.1. All applicable registration fees were paid at the time of the original filing of the Registration Statement. This Amendment No. 1 does not reflect events that may have occurred after the original filing of the Registration Statement, nor does it modify or update those disclosures present therein, except with regard to the modification described in this Explanatory Note. As such, this Amendment No. 1 continues to speak as of July 2, 2019. Accordingly, this Amendment No. 1 should be read in conjunction with the original filing of the Registration Statement.

TABLE OF CONTENTS Page Commonly Used Defined Terms ii Prospectus Summary 1 Risk Factors 12 Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements 52 Trademarks, Service Marks and Tradenames 53 Use of Proceeds 53 Dividend Policy 53 Capitalization 53 Selected Financial Data 54 Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 56 Our Business 67 Management 112 Transactions with Related Persons 125 Principal and Selling Shareholders 130 Plan of Distribution 135 Description of Share Capital 137 Taxation 147 Expenses of This Offering 152 Legal Matters 152 Experts 152 Enforcement of Civil Liabilities 152 Where You Can Find More Information 153 Index to Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements F-1 i

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.