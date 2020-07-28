Log in
Aptos Solar Technology : Announces Partnership With GivePower

07/28/2020 | 08:09am EDT

Aptos Solar Technology, a supplier of high-performance solar modules, is proud to announce its partnership with GivePower, a non-profit organization committed to deploying renewable energy solutions in developing regions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200728005385/en/

Solar Water Farm in Kiunga, Kenya (Photo: Business Wire)

Solar Water Farm in Kiunga, Kenya (Photo: Business Wire)

Using solar energy and battery storage, GivePower constructs desalination systems capable of providing up to 35,000 people with safe drinking water every day. GivePower aims to address the planet’s leading cause of death, waterborne disease.

In this new partnership, each solar panel that Aptos Solar Technology sells will result in a donation of its profits to GivePower. Aptos is the first solar module manufacturer to make such a pledge under GivePower’s GivePartner Program.

“As a new company, we find it absolutely necessary to cultivate a culture of purpose beyond profit. We empower our employees by sharing a portion of our gain with those that need a helping hand,” said Alex Kim, CFO & Co-Founder of Aptos Solar Technology.

Aptos Solar Technology joins forces with GivePower following its recent placement on Loan Pal’s approved vendor list. LoanPal is an official GivePower partner and a large contributor. The relationship between Loan Pal and GivePower inspired the Aptos Solar team and initiated an immediate collaboration.

“As a self-made, Vietnamese man that immigrated to the U.S. as a young boy, I have personally experienced kindness and generosity from others. It is my mission to return the goodness I’ve received. I’m very proud of my team. We are working incredibly hard to make solar energy affordable and obtainable across the globe,” said Frank Pham, CEO & Co-founder of Aptos Solar Technology.

100% of the donations will be used to provide renewable energy and clean water to regions in need.

Aptos Solar Technology is a U.S. based solar panel supplier committed to providing innovative and affordable solar technology. Aptos Solar Technology panels are optimized with patented Dual Nano Absorber (DNA) technology which allows the panel to operate at high efficiencies in extreme temperature environments. Aptos Solar Technology offers solar solutions suitable for utility, commercial, and residential applications. To learn more about Aptos Solar Technology visit www.aptossolar.com, follow @aptossolar on Twitter, or connect on LinkedIn.

GivePower is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to extending the environmental and social benefits of clean, renewable energy across the world. GivePower uses solar energy and storage technologies to deliver the most essential community services to the developing world. GivePower has helped power some of the economically poorest countries, including communities across more than a dozen countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. Visit GivePower at www.givepower.org and follow the organization on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2020
