Aptos Solar Technology : Solar Panels Added to Loanpal's Approved Vendor List

Aptos Solar Technology, a supplier of high-performance solar modules, is pleased to announce that its complete line of solar panels has been added to Loanpal’s approved vendor list. This new partnership will allow solar installers across the U.S. to offer Aptos Solar Technology solar panels with competitive financing options to residential customers.

“Our partnership with Loanpal comes at a critical time, as many American’s are seeking energy independence. We want to make high-performance solar technology accessible and the ability to offer financing will help facilitate our mission,” said Frank Pham, CEO & Co-founder of Aptos Solar Technology.

Aptos Solar Technology’s line of residential solar panels features a sleek, all-black design and patented Dual Nano Absorber (DNA) technology that allow the panel to operate at high efficiencies in extreme temperature environments. This line of high-performance solar panels is ideal for homeowners seeking reliable and affordable clean energy solutions.

“We are excited to see the demand for our line of solar panels in the market. Our partnership with Loanpal is timely, as our team has cultivated strong relationships with key distribution partners such as iSolar Brokers and others that will offer our line of innovative and cost-effective panels to its network of installation partners,” said Alex Kim, CFO and Co-founder of Aptos Solar Technology.

Aptos Solar Technology is a U.S. based solar panel supplier committed to providing innovative and affordable solar technology. Aptos Solar Technology panels are optimized with patented Dual Nano Absorber (DNA) technology which allows the panel to operate at high efficiencies in extreme temperature environments. Aptos Solar Technology offers solar solutions suitable for utility, commercial, and residential applications. To learn more about Aptos Solar Technology visit www.aptossolar.com, follow @aptossolar on Twitter or connect on LinkedIn.

Loanpal is a financial conduit that connects, financial institutions, partners, and homeowners for solar and energy efficiency projects. In alignment with its world positive mission. Loanpal has deployed $27 billion in loans over the past 15 years. Loanpal's fintech platform enables banks to deploy capital by connecting high-quality borrowers with various energy efficient solutions. The company's leadership is driven by the original founders, along with former SolarCity Executives who helped create the residential, commercial solar industry a decade ago. Loanpal is a proud partner of GivePower, a 5013c corporation, whose mission is to build and deploy solar-powered clean water and energy systems to communities in need around the world. To learn more about Loanpal visit www.loanpal.com.

iSolar Brokers is an international lean, efficient solar brokerage company designed to realize accessibility of quality products for the end user. Specializing in technology based processes, and innovation to streamline every partnership - iSolar Brokers' goal is to consistently bring logistical support, and cost-effective vertical solutions to every solar project. To learn more about iSolar Brokers visit www.isolarbrokers.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200708005747/en/