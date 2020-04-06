Log in
Aptum Appoints Alberto Da Anunciacao as Chief Infrastructure Officer

04/06/2020 | 09:02am EDT

Da Anunciacao will help deliver innovative IT solutions to customers around the world

Aptum, a global hybrid cloud and managed services provider, today announced Alberto Da Anunciacao has been appointed to the role of Chief Infrastructure Officer. In his new role, Da Anunciacao will be responsible for building out and overseeing Aptum’s global IT infrastructure and managed IT capabilities, while supporting Aptum’s customers in 77 countries. As a member of Aptum’s executive leadership team, he will also play an important role in establishing and executing Aptum’s corporate strategy.

Da Anunciacao is a seasoned IT industry executive with more than 20 years of experience in the data center, telecommunications and IT industries. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer for global IT managed solutions provider CentriLogic.

Prior to this, Da Anunciacao worked for more than 15 years with Bell Canada. In his most recent position with Bell Canada, he served as Vice President — Solution Delivery, Business Markets where he led national professional services and managed services engineering teams, responsible for network, data center, security, cloud and Internet of Things solutions for enterprise customers across Canada.

“We are thrilled to add Alberto to our executive leadership team,” said Susan Bowen, Aptum’s CEO and President. “He has a proven track record of delivering innovative IT solutions and leading high-performance teams that increase customer satisfaction and growth. Alberto’s knowledge and experience will be instrumental in helping us deliver on our vision of unlocking the potential of our customers’ data as infrastructure. Now, more than ever, our customers need highly available solutions and Alberto will help ensure we continue to offer our customers exceptional service.”

“Aptum has a 20-year heritage of helping customers maximize their technology investments and I’m excited to be joining the team,” Da Anunciacao said. “I am looking forward to helping Aptum’s customers solve their complex business problems through our global network of data centers, connectivity and managed services, and unmatched hybrid infrastructure expertise.

About Aptum Technologies
Aptum Technologies enables customers to unlock the potential of their data infrastructure to drive tangible business outcomes and maximize the value of their technology investments. Aptum’s Data Center, Cloud, Hosting and Connectivity solutions, underpinned with expert Managed and Professional Services, offer genuine choice and adaptability combined with international reach spanning North America, Latin America and Europe. In Canada, through its Fiber business, Aptum is the first neutral host provider of turnkey small cell connectivity, augmenting an extensive metro network across Toronto and Montreal. Aptum is a portfolio company of Digital Colony, a global investment firm dedicated to strategic opportunities in digital infrastructure. For more information, visit www.aptum.com.

Connect with Aptum
Official Blog | LinkedIn | Twitter


© Business Wire 2020
