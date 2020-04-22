Aputure Releases LS 300X Bi-Color LED Light Storm; More Information at B&H Photo Video

Photography News: Aputure has announced the LS 300X, a bi-color Bowens-mount LED compatible with optical lens modifiers

B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of Aputure’s newest Light Storm LED—the LS 300X. Designed for shooting stills and video, the LS 300X is the first bi-color Bowens-mount lighting fixture that is compatible with optical lens modifiers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200422005900/en/

Aputure LS 300X LED Light (Photo: Business Wire)

Aputure Light Storm LS300X LED Light Kit with V-Mount Battery Plate https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1551264-REG/aputure_ls300xv_light_storm_ls300x_led.html

Aputure Light Storm LS300X LED Light Kit with Gold Mount Battery Plate https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1551280-REG/aputure_ls300xa_light_storm_ls300x_led.html

Beam Angle: 105°

Color Temperature: 2700-6500K

CRI: 96, TLCI: 96, CQS: 95

DMX, Bluetooth, 2.4 GHz Wireless Remote

0-100% Dimming, Flicker Free

Bowens-S Type Reflector Mount

Multi-Voltage AC, Optional Battery Power

With a color temperature range of 2700K to 6500K, the Aputure LS 300X can emulate light that’s both warmer than tungsten or cooler than daylight, which opens many creative avenues while eliminating the need for add-on filtering. The LS 300X also features a color blending optical element that creates a single source from its bi-color chipset, and it can be used in conjunction with various light modifiers including the Fresnel 2X, which is capable of outputting 56,000 lux at a distance of 1 meter.

Features found on Aputure’s new LS 300X include a score of 96+ for CRI and TLCI, 85 for tungsten SSI, 74 for D55 SSI, 5 common CCT presets, dual output modes, a 360° adjustable handbrake locking yoke, and the ability to custom dial the color temperature in 50K increments. The units control box is passively cooled, which facilitates quiet operation on set.

The Aputure LS 300X is compatible with DMX512 and the Bluetooth Mesh Sidus Link App and a carrying case is included with each unit.

