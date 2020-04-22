Log in
Aputure Releases LS 300X Bi-Color LED Light Storm; More Information at B&H Photo Video

04/22/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

Photography News: Aputure has announced the LS 300X, a bi-color Bowens-mount LED compatible with optical lens modifiers

B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of Aputure’s newest Light Storm LED—the LS 300X. Designed for shooting stills and video, the LS 300X is the first bi-color Bowens-mount lighting fixture that is compatible with optical lens modifiers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200422005900/en/

Aputure LS 300X LED Light (Photo: Business Wire)

Aputure LS 300X LED Light (Photo: Business Wire)

Aputure Light Storm LS300X LED Light Kit with V-Mount Battery Plate https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1551264-REG/aputure_ls300xv_light_storm_ls300x_led.html

Aputure Light Storm LS300X LED Light Kit with Gold Mount Battery Plate https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1551280-REG/aputure_ls300xa_light_storm_ls300x_led.html

  • Beam Angle: 105°
  • Color Temperature: 2700-6500K
  • CRI: 96, TLCI: 96, CQS: 95
  • DMX, Bluetooth, 2.4 GHz Wireless Remote
  • 0-100% Dimming, Flicker Free
  • Bowens-S Type Reflector Mount
  • Multi-Voltage AC, Optional Battery Power

With a color temperature range of 2700K to 6500K, the Aputure LS 300X can emulate light that’s both warmer than tungsten or cooler than daylight, which opens many creative avenues while eliminating the need for add-on filtering. The LS 300X also features a color blending optical element that creates a single source from its bi-color chipset, and it can be used in conjunction with various light modifiers including the Fresnel 2X, which is capable of outputting 56,000 lux at a distance of 1 meter.

Features found on Aputure’s new LS 300X include a score of 96+ for CRI and TLCI, 85 for tungsten SSI, 74 for D55 SSI, 5 common CCT presets, dual output modes, a 360° adjustable handbrake locking yoke, and the ability to custom dial the color temperature in 50K increments. The units control box is passively cooled, which facilitates quiet operation on set.

The Aputure LS 300X is compatible with DMX512 and the Bluetooth Mesh Sidus Link App and a carrying case is included with each unit.

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for 45 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B and H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic characters. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals.


© Business Wire 2020
