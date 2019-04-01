Log in
Aqualis : Board approves IFRS Financial Statements for 2018

04/01/2019 | 11:12pm EDT

Oslo, Norway - April 1, 2019: Today the Board of Directors of Aqualis ASA ('Aqualis' or the 'Company') approved the 2018 annual consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS'). There are no changes in the net profit and total equity as compared to the preliminary annual financial results presented on 28 February 2019. The Company will make available an electronic version of the 2018 annual report to the shareholders at the latest three weeks before the Annual General Meeting.

Investors and financial media

Kim Boman, CFO, Aqualis ASA
Telephone: +47 959 63 912
Email: kim.boman@aqualis.no

Other media enquiries

Endre Johansen, Corporate Communications AS
Telephone: +47 41 61 06 05
Email: endre.johansen@corpcom.no

About Aqualis ASA

Aqualis ASA (OSE: Aqua) is a public company that, through its subsidiaries and associates, offers energy consultancy services to the offshore oil, gas and renewables sectors globally. The group employs experienced consultants across 19 offices in 15 countries worldwide. Aqualis ASA operates under two different brands: Aqualis Offshore and Offshore Wind Consultants. Aqualis Offshore is a specialised offshore marine and engineering consultancy firm, focusing on the shallow and deep-water offshore segments of the oil and gas industry. Offshore Wind Consultants is a globally focused consultancy providing independent services to the offshore renewables industry.

Disclaimer

Aqualis ASA published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 03:11:14 UTC
