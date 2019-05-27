Aqualis : Major shareholder disclosure in Aqualis ASA by BidCo af 6 dec 2018 AB

We hereby declare that BidCo af 6 dec 2018 AB as per 2th May 2019 indirectly holds 2,711,291 shares and votes in Aqualis ASA through Danica Pension Försäkringsaktiebolag. This holding represents 6.4107 % of the total share capital and of voting rights in Aqualis ASA. BidCo has aquired this position…
May 4, 2019
We hereby declare that due to a trade of 1,000,000 shares done by Danica Pension Försäkringsaktiebolag 19th September 2018, Danske Bank A/S as per 20th September 2018 indirectly holds 2,468,886 shares and votes in Aqualis ASA through Danica Pension Försäkringsaktiebolag. This holding represents 5.83753 % of the total share capital…
September 21, 2018
We hereby declare that Danske Bank A/S as per 2nd May 2019 has no shares and no votes in Aqualis ASA due to the fact that Danica Pension Försäkringsaktiebolag was sold by Danske Bank A/S. For further information, please contact: Investors and financial media Kim Boman, CFO, Aqualis ASA Telephone:…
May 6, 2019