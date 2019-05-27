Aqualis : Major shareholder disclosure in Aqualis ASA by BidCo af 6 dec 2018 AB

We hereby declare that BidCo af 6 dec 2018 AB as per 2th May 2019 indirectly holds 2,711,291 shares and votes in Aqualis ASA through Danica Pension Försäkringsaktiebolag. This holding represents 6.4107 % of the total share capital and of voting rights in Aqualis ASA. BidCo has aquired this position… May 4, 2019

We hereby declare that due to a trade of 1,000,000 shares done by Danica Pension Försäkringsaktiebolag 19th September 2018, Danske Bank A/S as per 20th September 2018 indirectly holds 2,468,886 shares and votes in Aqualis ASA through Danica Pension Försäkringsaktiebolag. This holding represents 5.83753 % of the total share capital… September 21, 2018