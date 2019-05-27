Log in
Aqualis : Major shareholder disclosure in Aqualis ASA by BidCo af 6 dec 2018 AB

05/27/2019 | 06:19am EDT

We hereby declare that BidCo af 6 dec 2018 AB as per 2th May 2019 indirectly holds 2,711,291 shares and votes in Aqualis ASA through Danica Pension Försäkringsaktiebolag. This holding represents 6.4107 % of the total share capital and of voting rights in Aqualis ASA. BidCo has aquired this position…

May 4, 2019

We hereby declare that due to a trade of 1,000,000 shares done by Danica Pension Försäkringsaktiebolag 19th September 2018, Danske Bank A/S as per 20th September 2018 indirectly holds 2,468,886 shares and votes in Aqualis ASA through Danica Pension Försäkringsaktiebolag. This holding represents 5.83753 % of the total share capital…

September 21, 2018

We hereby declare that Danske Bank A/S as per 2nd May 2019 has no shares and no votes in Aqualis ASA due to the fact that Danica Pension Försäkringsaktiebolag was sold by Danske Bank A/S. For further information, please contact: Investors and financial media Kim Boman, CFO, Aqualis ASA Telephone:…

May 6, 2019

Disclaimer

Aqualis ASA published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 10:18:02 UTC
