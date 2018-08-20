Log in
Aqualis : OWC Builds Taiwan Team

08/20/2018 | 08:41am CEST

Offshore Wind Consultants Taiwan Co., Ltd (OWCT) are pleased to welcome Oliver Stettner to the growing Taiwan team.

Oliver Stettner brings expertise in offshore wind transport and installation related topics, mainly originating from his experience as Marine Warranty Surveyor and Client Representative. Prior to joining Offshore Wind Consultants, Oliver worked for Global Maritime in Germany, Indonesia and Singapore where he held technical, business development and management roles.

'I am keen to join OWC's team of passionate offshore wind pioneers and to develop OWC's and Aqualis' service portfolio and market share in Asia' says Oliver Stettner.

'We are extremely pleased Oliver has chosen to join OWCT - his experience, ambition and enthusiasm are exactly what we want in our team' stated Will Cleverly, OWCT Managing Director.

Oliver joins as a Principal Engineer in the Taipei office, with a remit to expand OWC's service portfolio from Taiwan into Japan and South Korea.

OWC, part of Oslo-listed energy consultancy group Aqualis ASA, is a globally focused consultancy providing independent services to the offshore renewables industry.

Disclaimer

Aqualis ASA published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 06:40:07 UTC
