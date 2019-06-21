Aqualis : Oslo Børs – The subscription rights in Aqualis ASA will be listed 24.06.2019

Navn / Name: Aqualis TR
Ticker: AQUA T
Instrument ID: 1304835 ISIN: NO0010858566
Oppgjørstype / Clearing Type: Ikke clearing (Bilateralt oppgjør)
Tegningskurs / Issue price: NOK 3.96
Tegningsperiode / Subscription period: 24.06.2019 - 08.07.2019
Noteringsperiode / Listing period: 24.06.2019 - 04.07.2019
Segment: OBST
MIC kode: XOSL
Hjemstat / Country of register: NO - Norway
Handelsvaluta / Trading Currency: NOK
Børsstørrelse (EMS): 10 000
Tildelingsforhold i emisjonen / Ratio subscription rights: 0.21 tegningsretter per 1 eksisterende aksjer / 0.21 rights for every 1 existing shares held
Tegningsforhold i emisjonen / Subscription ratio: 1 rett gir 1 ny aksje / 1 right gives 1 new share
Related
Disclaimer
Aqualis ASA published this content on 22 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 17:04:09 UTC