Aqueous Solutions' COVID-19 Emergency Response Teams Deliver Decontamination and Disinfecting Services for Airports and Aviation Industry

04/15/2020 | 11:19am EDT

NEW YORK, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help aviation companies combat COVID-19 infections, Aqueous Solutions emergency decontamination and disinfecting service has stepped in to decontaminate more than 4.5 million square feet of terminal space and aircraft, including metro New York City area airports. Through the use of electrostatic fogging and spraying, and using environmentally-sound cleaning and disinfectants solutions, the Aqueous Solutions service quickly kills 99.9% of germs and viruses over large spaces for charter aircraft, airport equipment, FBOs and hangar space, helping to protect both the employees and passengers against the spread of COVID-19.

Approved by the CDC and FDA for use against the coronavirus, Aqueous Solutions’ COVID-19 emergency contamination service cleans and disinfects aircraft and airport locations. Utilizing electrostatic sprayers, a fine mist is created that adheres to all surfaces in the space including seats, trays, floors, lavatories, crew rest areas and galleys. It sanitizes hard and soft surfaces without exposing workers and team members to any harsh chemicals or harmful residue. 

Aqueous Solutions is a service company with a decade of experience at JFK airport in cleaning and disinfecting. Notable projects include disinfection work for a major overnight shipping company, where Aqueous Solutions sanitized more than two million square feet of terminal and office space nationwide.

“Unlike the many newly-minted vendors entering this space, we have more than a decade of experience in environmental cleanups and we use a high-quality CDC-approved product that is highly effective and safe,” said Eric Bliss, cofounder of Aqueous Solutions.  “Our disinfectant and technique sanitize the surfaces and equipment, enabling travelers and aviation staffers to safely travel and work with less worry about COVID-19 infection.” 

Aqueous’ COVID-19 virus response team provides 24/7 emergency services including deep cleaning and disinfecting of aircraft, ULD’s (Unit Load Devices), machinery, terminals, offices and other vehicles, including buses and trains.  Its disinfection solution meets the EPA’s rigorous guidelines for safety.

About Aqueous Solutions

Founded in 2009, Aqueous Solutions has been providing environmentally-sound maintenance solutions, and practicing biosafety cleaning guidelines under USDA supervision for more than a decade at JFK airport and other locations.   

For more media information, contact:
Lisa Hendrickson
Lisa@lchcommunications.com
516-767-8390

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
