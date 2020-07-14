Aquionics, Berson & Hanovia : Launch New UVC Device for Inactivation of SARS-CoV-2

Halma’s UV Group of companies (Aquionics, Berson & Hanovia) today announced the launch of the AirLine UVv, a UVC device for HVAC systems (www.weuvcare.com/airline-uv/) that will help put an end to harmful pathogens, such as SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19.

Easily retrofitted into commercial and light industrial HVAC duct work, the UVv uses high output medium pressure UV-C lamps, one of the strongest UV-C lamps currently available, to inactivate harmful pathogens such as mold, spores, bacteria and viruses suspended in air.

Harmful pathogens can be distributed through air-conditioning, heating, and ventilation systems. Those same systems that are intended to deliver comfort, can be a vehicle for the distribution of harmful pathogens.

As air passes over the high output medium pressure lamps of the AirLine UVv, airborne pathogens are inactivated, reducing pathogen transmission by up to 99.99%.

Current UV devices for HVAC systems use low output lamps or LEDs to reduce contamination on coils or filters. These are fixed surfaces which benefit from a long-term exposure. To be effective against the airborne pathogens on the “fly” you need more “umph” than these can provide. The AirLine UVv high output lamps provide just that, sufficient UVC to eliminate up to 99.99% of harmful pathogens in high velocity airflow.

Healthcare facilities, office locations, retail shops, manufacturing facilities, hotels and schools are a few of the facilities looking for a solution that will eliminate the transmission of pathogens through air. The AirLine UVv offers a safe and proven solution for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 and other harmful pathogens that may be distributed in HVAC systems.

Aquionics, Berson & Hanovia are members of the Halma Group of companies (www.halma.com). Aquionics, located in Charlotte, NC-USA, Berson located in Nuenen, NL and Hanovia located in Slough (UK) & Shanghai, protect the world’s critical resources without using chemicals. The UV Group has 150+ years of combined experience with UV systems.

