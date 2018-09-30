Arab Planning Institute : Conducts a Specialized Training Program on “Preparation and Analysis of Economic Reports” upon a request from Basil Fuleihan Financial Institute of Finance and Economy, Beirut

Arab Planning Institute (API) has conducted a Specialized Training Program, entitled 'Preparation and Analysis of Economic Reports' upon a request from Basil Fuleihan Financial Institute of Finance and Economy, Beirut - Lebanon, 24 - 28 September, 2018.

The training program aimed at providing the trainees with the most important regional and international economic reports and to indicate the importance of these reports to researchers, policy makers, economic planners and employees of local and international economic institutions. The objective of this program is to provide trainees with the knowledge and skills needed to analyze the results of recent regional, international and national reports, focusing on the status of Lebanon in these reports at the Arab and international levels, and to explain the methodology of each report and the indicators used in them. It also aimed to guide participants on how to compare these indicators among countries and how to make recommendations to modify the value of indicators to improve the ranking of Lebanon in these reports in order to support the process of economic, social, and sustainable development.