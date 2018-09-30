Log in
Arab Planning Institute : Conducts a Training Program on “Mechanisms for Empowerment of Youth and Women” for the Ministry of Human Development and Labour, Khartoum – Sudan.

09/30/2018 | 09:17am CEST

Arab Planning Institute (API) has conducted a Training Program, entitled 'Mechanisms for Empowerment of Youth and Women' upon a request from the Ministry of Human Development and Labour, Khartoum - Sudan, 16 - 20 September, 2018.

The training program aimed is to capture the concept of human development, its dimensions and areas of social interest, and to identify the concept of social empowerment (youth and women), the most important developments and stages, and to identify the most important challenges and obstacles to the success of policies and mechanisms aimed at achieving the highest levels of social empowerment. As well as providing trainees with the most important methods, methods and mechanisms that enhance the ability of institutions to support social empowerment efforts.

Disclaimer

Arab Planning Institute published this content on 30 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2018 07:16:01 UTC
