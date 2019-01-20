Arab Planning Institute : The SMEs Center in the Arab Planning Institute held a specialized advanced training program in the UAE

The SMEs center in the Arab Planning Institute held a specialized and advanced training program titled 'TOT in the field of Entrepreneurship and SMEs' in cooperation with National Program for Small & Medium Enterprises & Projects during the period 15-20/12/2018-12-17/1/2019 in Abu Dhabi in the UAE. The program aims to build the capabilities of Arab entrepreneurs and the workers in the financial and nonfinancial institutions working in the field of SMEs development through creating a group of specialized and qualified trainers in Arab countries in the field of entrepreneurship and SMEs. The program is funded by the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development (AFESD).