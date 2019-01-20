Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Arab Planning Institute : The SMEs Center in the Arab Planning Institute held a specialized advanced training program in the UAE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/20/2019 | 01:04am EST

The SMEs center in the Arab Planning Institute held a specialized and advanced training program titled 'TOT in the field of Entrepreneurship and SMEs' in cooperation with National Program for Small & Medium Enterprises & Projects during the period 15-20/12/2018-12-17/1/2019 in Abu Dhabi in the UAE. The program aims to build the capabilities of Arab entrepreneurs and the workers in the financial and nonfinancial institutions working in the field of SMEs development through creating a group of specialized and qualified trainers in Arab countries in the field of entrepreneurship and SMEs. The program is funded by the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development (AFESD).

Disclaimer

Arab Planning Institute published this content on 20 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2019 06:03:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:04aARAB PLANNING INSTITUTE : The SMEs Center in the Arab Planning Institute held a specialized advanced training program in the UAE
PU
01/19China set to post slowest growth in 28 years in 2018, more stimulus seen
RE
01/19HMT UK HER MAJESTY TREASURY : New tool helps savers get a 50% government boost to their savings
PU
01/19White House adviser Kudlow says making progress on China trade talks
RE
01/19WORLD BANK : “Beirut Communique” from the First High-Level Mashreq Conference On Women's Economic Empowerment
PU
01/19Trump says deal 'could very well happen' with China
RE
01/19Central Banks Struggle With Policy Settings
DJ
01/19UNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Experts agree on roadmap for the Honest Public Service Campaign in Kenya
PU
01/19Qatar emir to attend Beirut's Arab economic summit
RE
01/19U.S. chipmakers may give clues on China hazard
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1RENAULT : UPDATE1: France presses Japan to accept Renault-Nissan merger
2COFINA : COFINA : Puerto Rico's $18 Billion Bond Restructuring Nears Completion
3ALPHABET : EU tax on big digital companies could be struck by March - French minister
4Michelin boss a possible successor to Ghosn at Renault - France finance minister
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : PARIS INFORMS TOKYO IT WANTS RENAULT AND NISSAN TO INTEGRATE: Nikkei

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.