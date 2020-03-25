Arab Planning Institute : The SMEs Center in the Arab Planning Institute held a specialized advanced training program in the UAE.

The SMEs center in the Arab Planning Institute held a specialized and advanced training program titled 'TOT and advanced training skills' in cooperation with National Program for Small & Medium Enterprises & Projects during the period 23-27/2/2020 in Abu Dhabi , UAE.. The program aims to build the capabilities of Arab entrepreneurs and the workers in the financial and nonfinancial institutions working in the field of SMEs development through creating a group of specialized and qualified trainers in Arab countries in the field of entrepreneurship and SMEs.