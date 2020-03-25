Arab Planning Institute : The SMEs Center in the Arab Planning Institute held a specialized advanced training program in the UAE.

Log in
The SMEs Center in the Arab Planning Institute held a specialized advanced training program in the UAE.

03/25/2020 | 08:08pm EDT

The SMEs center in the Arab Planning Institute held a specialized and advanced training program titled 'TOT and advanced training skills' in cooperation with National Program for Small & Medium Enterprises & Projects during the period 23-27/2/2020 in Abu Dhabi , UAE.. The program aims to build the capabilities of Arab entrepreneurs and the workers in the financial and nonfinancial institutions working in the field of SMEs development through creating a group of specialized and qualified trainers in Arab countries in the field of entrepreneurship and SMEs.

Disclaimer

Arab Planning Institute published this content on 27 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2020 00:07:03 UTC
