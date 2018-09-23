Arab Planning Institute : The SMEs Center in the Arab Planning Institute held a training program in Sudan

The SMEs center in the Arab Planning Institute held a training program 'Mechanisms of Institutional Support and Business Incubators' in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources Development and Labor during the period 16-20 Sep 2018.The program aims to discuss the requirements of SMEs development and to analyze the status of institutional support delivered to SMEs in the Arab countries and to evaluate the mechanisms that are used by the technical support institutions. It also discusses the concept and goals of Business incubators and their role in SMEs development.