Arab Planning Institute : The SMEs Center in the Arab Planning Institute held a training program in Qatar

10/14/2018 | 04:13am EDT

The SMEs center in the Arab Planning Institute held a training program 'Mechanisms of Institutional Support for SMEs and Business Incubators' in cooperation with University of Qatar during the period 7-11 Oct 2018.The program aims to analyze the requirements of SMEs development and to examine the status of institutional support delivered to SMEs in the Arab countries and to evaluate the mechanisms that are used by the technical support institutions. It also discusses the concept and goals of Business incubators and their role in SMEs development.

Disclaimer

Arab Planning Institute published this content on 14 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2018 08:12:03 UTC
