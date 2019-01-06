Arab Planning Institute : The SMEs Center in the Arab Planning Institute in Kuwait held a training Program in Sultanate of Oman
The SMEs center in the Arab Planning Institute in Kuwait held a training program in cooperation with the Public Authority for SME Development inSultanateofOmanon 'Preparing and Evaluating Feasibility Studies for SMEs during the period 4-6/12/2018. The program aims tohighlightthe importance, components, and stages of feasibility studies for SMEs. It also aims to provide trainees with the needed skills in order to be able to prepare the marketing, technical, environmental, financial studies. It also includes practical training on how to evaluate market and marketing analysis, technical studies, environmental analysis, and finally the financial study and the investment decision.
