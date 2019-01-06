Log in
Arab Planning Institute : The SMEs Center in the Arab Planning Institute in Kuwait held a training Program in Sultanate of Oman

01/06/2019 | 04:44am EST

The SMEs center in the Arab Planning Institute in Kuwait held a training program in cooperation with the Public Authority for SME Development in Sultanate of Omanon 'Preparing and Evaluating Feasibility Studies for SMEs during the period 4-6/12/2018. The program aims to highlightthe importance, components, and stages of feasibility studies for SMEs. It also aims to provide trainees with the needed skills in order to be able to prepare the marketing, technical, environmental, financial studies. It also includes practical training on how to evaluate market and marketing analysis, technical studies, environmental analysis, and finally the financial study and the investment decision.

Disclaimer

Arab Planning Institute published this content on 06 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2019 09:43:01 UTC
