Arab Planning Institute : held a training program in Sudan

09/30/2018 | 12:32pm CEST

The Arab Planning Institute held a training program 'Decentralization and Capacity Development for Local Communities' in cooperation with ministry of Human Resources Development and Labor during the period 23-27 Sep 2018.

The program aims to train and qualify the national cadres of the Republic of Sudan to learn about the most important applications of decentralization as an essential input for developing the capacity of the local communities, which in turn contribute effectively to the formulation of policies based on accurate and realistic knowledge of the current and future developmental needs of the population.

Arab Planning Institute published this content on 30 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2018 10:31:06 UTC
