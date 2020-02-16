Arab Planning Institute in Kuwait held a training Program for Palestinian Economic Council for Development & Reconstruction on ' The Financing of Small & Medium Enterprises and Loan Guarantee ' during the period 9-13/2/2020 in Jordan. It aimed to provide participants with the needed skills to deal with the SMEs financing gap and to analyze the nature, size and solutions and how to deal with it. It also highlighted the role of financial and non-financial institutions in dealing with access to finance problem. The program, also, discussed the determinants of borrowing process.